IOWA CITY — Iowa’s first dual wrestling meet of the season as the country’s No. 1-ranked team was a smashing success Sunday night.

The Hawkeyes won nine of the 10 matches, including a technical fall and a pin, and overpowered sixth-ranked Wisconsin 32-3 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

It was the 100th Big Ten dual victory for head coach Tom Brands.

Spencer Lee won a 16-0 technical fall at 125 pounds for Iowa and Michael Kemerer pinned Jared Krattiger at 174.

One of the night’s featured bouts came at 165 pounds where two-time All-Americans Alex Marinelli and Evan Wick went at it with Marinelli winning by a 4-2 margin. Another key matchup took place at 133 where Iowa’s second-ranked Austin DeSanto upended No. 1-ranked Seth Gross, 6-2.

The Hawkeyes (3-0) also got an upset win at 285 where 12th-ranked Tony Cassioppi knocked off second-ranked Badger Trent Hillger 3-2.

Other Iowa winners were Max Murin, Pat Lugo, Kaleb Young and Jacob Warner. The only win for Wisconsin (6-1) came at 184 pounds where Johnny Sebastian edged Cash Wilcke 7-5 in the second sudden-victory period.

Iowa 32, Wisconsin 3

125 — Spencer Lee (Iowa) tech. fall over Michael Cullen, 16-0, 3:13, 133 — Austin DeSanto (Iowa) dec. Seth Gross, 6-2, 141 — Max Murin (Iowa) dec. Tristan Moran, 3-2, 149 — Pat Lugo (Iowa) dec. Cole Martin, 5-3, 157 — Kaleb Young (Iowa) dec. Garrett Model, 12-6, 165 — Alex Marinelli (Iowa) dec. Evan Wick, 4-2, 174 — Michael Kemerer (Iowa) pinned Jared Krattiger, 5 46, 184 — Johnny Sebastian (Wis) dec. Cash Wilcke, 7-5, SV2, 197 — Jacob Warner (Iowa) dec. Taylor Watkins, 5-2, 285 — Tony Cassioppi (Iowa) dec. Trent Hillger, 3-2.

