IOWA CITY -- Max Murin figured he had something to prove when he stepped on the mat Saturday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
“I started slow and didn’t wrestle the way I was capable of last week,’’ Murin said. “You can’t wrestle for 6 minutes and 30 seconds and expect to win. I wanted to show that I was better than that.’’
He wasn’t alone.
One week after a generally lethargic collective effort in a one-point win over Iowa State, the fourth-ranked Hawkeyes started fast and doubled up Lehigh 28-14 in front of a crowd of 7,434.
Murin was among the tone setters in a dual that saw Iowa collect bonus points in its first four matches and in five matches overall as the Hawkeyes improved to 6-0 on the season.
He collected a quick takedown and added a four-point near fall in the first period of his 14-3 major decision over the Mountain Hawks’ Dan Moran.
“The idea was to come out and wrestle the whole seven minutes,’’ Murin said. “The coaches have been on that all week. Come out, force the action and capitalize on every opportunity.’’
Murin followed the lead of top-ranked Spencer Lee at 125 and Austin DeSanto at 133, who both dominated from the start.
Lee needed 2 minutes, 32 seconds to earn a 15-0 technical fall over Luke Resnick in the meet’s first match and DeSanto finished off a 19-8 major decision over Brandon Paetzell with a series of four third-period takedowns.
“Start fast and finish, finish, finish,’’ DeSanto said. “I didn’t win my match last week. I was like a lot of guys. I wanted to come out and make a statement.’’
Lee proved his point as well.
“My job is to come out and set the tone, put some points up and get everybody on the team going,’’ Lee said. “I always try to come out fast.’’
That approach was the norm for Iowa against Lehigh.
“I’ve got two guys in front of me in the lineup in Lee and DeSanto who are great examples of how we need to approach things,’’ Murin said. “They got us going.’’
And once the Hawkeyes got going against the 16th-rated Mountain Hawks, they built an insurmountable lead.
Iowa’s Pat Lugo tacked on a 12-3 major decision at 149 and Alex Marinelli earned a 21-5 technical fall in 6:27 at 165 as the Hawkeyes won the first six matches of the meet.
That included a 4-1 decision by fifth-ranked Kaleb Young over 15th-ranked Josh Humphreys at 157.
Iowa’s seventh win came at 184, where Cash Wilcke collected a takedown with 15 seconds remaining in the first sudden-victory overtime to claim a 6-4 decision.
Lehigh, with three losses to top-five teams on its 0-4 record, earned bonus points with wins by rated wrestlers in three of the final four matches.
