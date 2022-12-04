College wrestling: Iowa extends win streak over Iowa State

IOWA CITY – It took more for Iowa than the return of Spencer Lee and the debut of Real Woods on Sunday for the Hawkeyes to hold off an upset-minded Iowa State wrestling team.

Iowa and ISU split their 10 matches evenly, leaving one thing to help the Hawkeyes celebrate an 18-15 victory.

“Bonus points. Bonus points. Bonus points,’’ Iowa coach Tom Brands pointed to after the Hawkeyes won for the 18th straight time against their instate rival.

Three bonus points to be precise, one earned by Lee at 125 pounds, one by Cobe Siebrecht at 157 and another by Nelson Brands at 174 separated Iowa and Iowa State in a competitive, sometimes heated dual that played out in front of a sellout crowd of 14,905 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

A 9-2 decision by Tony Cassioppi at 285 pounds broke the 15-15 tie the Cyclones had forged when Marcus Coleman scored a takedown with 29 seconds left to win 3-2 at 184 and Yonger Bastida used two first-period takedowns, one with :02 on the clock, to hold off Jacob Warner at 197.

“We took it pace-wise maybe from a couple of their guys. We’ve got a lot to work on. It was an important win for program, but we’ve got to get better,’’ Brands said.

He believed the competitiveness of the dual will benefit his team, something Iowa State coach Kevin Dresser believed as well.

“I thought both teams gave great effort, wrestled really hard,’’ Dresser said. “There is a lot we can take from this and get better. Hats off to Iowa. They were the better team today.’’

Lee’s return set a quick tone.

Eleven months removed from undergoing anterior cruciate ligament surgeries on both knees, Lee ran onto the mat to a thunderous ovation from the crowd and the three-time NCAA 125-pound national champion was just beginning.

“It was exciting to run back out there again,’’ Lee said.

Lee needed less than one minute to score two takedowns and record a four-point nearfall in his match against the Cyclones’ Corey Cabanban, a senior who was also making his season debut.

Cabanban found himself on his back again later in the opening period as Lee opened a 12-2 advantage. In his first outing in nearly a year, Lee tired a bit but did recover in the third period to collect a major decision with a takedown and riding time.

“I’ve had a lot of matches like that inside Carver,’’ Lee said. “The thing is, you have to keep building. The season is a grind but that’s the epitome of what makes college wrestling great.’’

The Cyclones used a takedown from Ramazan Attasuov with 25 seconds remaining to claim a 3-1 decision over Cullan Schriever at 133 before Woods made his Iowa debut.

The Stanford transfer held off previously unbeaten ISU freshman Casey Swiderski 4-2 at 141 in a match that ended with a shove by Swiderski, heated words between the two and an extended celebration by Woods as he exited.

“Emotions got aggressive, he was trying to say some things that were real personal,’’ Woods said. “So, I reacted. Thank goodness the refs were there to hole me back and keep me calm.’’

Woods said he fed off the energy of the crowd.

“You hear stories and everything, but there’s nothing like really experiencing it. Those fans, they gave me energy and I want to do what I can to give that back,’’ Woods said.

The Cyclones pulled within 7-6 when eighth-ranked Paniro Johnson scored a takedown with one second left in the sudden-victory period to claim a 3-1 win over sixth-ranked Max Murin at 149.

Siebrecht followed with a 10-2 major decision at 157 before the Cyclones’ David Carr, ranked third, won a 10-4 decision that preceded Nelson Brands’ 13-5 major decision at 174.

Those back-and-forth battles typified the dual and Dresser didn’t mind that at all.

“There a lot of lessons to take from this, which in December is good. I had a buddy come out from Virginia who paid $600 for a ticket to watch this and it was Iowa, Iowa State,’’ Dresser said. “It’s back and that’s a good thing.’’