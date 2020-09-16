 Skip to main content
College wrestling: Iowa assistant Morningstar recovering from stroke
breaking
IOWA WRESTLING

College wrestling: Iowa assistant Morningstar recovering from stroke

IOWA CITY -- University of Iowa assistant wrestling coach and former Hawkeye all-American Ryan Morningstar suffered a medical emergency on Aug. 17.

Morningstar was admitted and treated for a stroke at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, and later released on Aug. 21.

“I feel great and am thankful for the exceptional care provided by the doctors, nurses, and healthcare professionals at UIHC,” Morningstar said in a statement. “I am humbled by the prayer and support I received from my family and friends, and appreciative of the privacy I was afforded throughout my recovery. It is good to be back in the wrestling room doing what I love with the best people in the world.”

Morningstar has been an assistant coach on Iowa’s staff since 2012. He was an All-American on Iowa’s 2009 and 2010 NCAA championship teams, where he took third and seventh, respectively. Morningstar won 110 career matches at Iowa. 

He left the program for a short stint to serve on Barry Davis' staff at Wisconsin before returning to the Hawkeye wrestling program in 2012. 

Morningstar is a native of Lisbon where he was a three-time state champion and the state of Iowa's 2005 Dave Schultz High School Excellence award winner

