College wrestling: Iowa adjusts after losing marquee match

So, Brands and the Hawkeyes will deal with the schedule as it is laid out, competing whenever and wherever they can within the confines of the Big Ten’s conference-only schedule model this season.

“Whether we alter the course or change the format to get to the postseason quicker, I don’t know if it would matter,’’ Brands said. “We just have to keep working and plow through what’s in front of us. With a little bit of luck, we’ll get to the end.’’

The NCAA is requiring wrestlers to have at least four matches on their record this season to be eligible for the national tournament.

“I have two. I’m halfway there,’’ said Warner, whose 1-1 record includes a 3-2 loss to Nebraska’s second-ranked Eric Shultz following by a 13-2 major decision over Minnesota’s Garrett Joles.

While it wasn’t the outcome he wanted, Warner said the match against Shultz is the type of in-season match that benefits a wrestler.

With limited opportunities for those types of matches this season, Warner said the work against teammates in the Iowa wrestling room gains importance.