College wrestling: Iowa adjusts after losing marquee match

It was one of those dates that had been circled on the calendar.
Second-ranked Michigan was scheduled to be at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday for a wrestling dual with top-ranked Iowa, a welcomed in-season challenge for a lineup full of returning all-Americans.
“We were looking forward to it. They’re number two. They were going to have all of their big guns in the lineup,’’ Hawkeye 197-pounder Jacob Warner said Tuesday. “We were getting ready to roll.’’
Instead, Iowa is getting ready to host only Illinois, an improving ninth-ranked team that will be the Hawkeyes’ sole opponent in what will be an 11 a.m. dual.
“We’ll make the most of it. We still have an opponent coming in to prepare for,’’ Warner said.
The Hawkeyes have little choice.
It was announced late Saturday night that the entire Michigan athletics department went on a two-week pause because of COVID-19 issues within the department.
For Wolverines wrestlers, the cost not only includes the postponement of Sunday’s dual with the Hawkeyes but also the loss of a dual next week against fourth-ranked Penn State.
Iowa coach Tom Brands said the situation is a reminder of how quickly things can change.
“COVID is an uncertain thing, the way it comes up and bites you is an uncertain thing,’’ Brands said.
Brands said Iowa’s preparation won’t change this week.
The Hawkeyes will continue to train and will continue to be ready for their next opportunity on the mat, all with an eye on ultimately preparing themselves for the NCAA Championships.
“That’s who these guys are. They were ready when they came out of the womb,’’ Brands said.
Brands was emphatic during the preseason about how the sport needed to reach the finish line of the 2020-21 college season by crowning NCAA champions in March in St. Louis.
That didn’t happen a year ago at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic and Brands said that some way, somehow that must change this season.
He has concerns about how COVID issues could impact things as the season progresses.
The Iowa coach last week said he had suggested pushing the Big Ten Championships, the qualifying meet for the NCAA tourney, forward in the schedule to provide ample time between competitions in the event there were coronavirus issues.
The response from his peers?
“Crickets,’’ Brands said.
So, Brands and the Hawkeyes will deal with the schedule as it is laid out, competing whenever and wherever they can within the confines of the Big Ten’s conference-only schedule model this season.
“Whether we alter the course or change the format to get to the postseason quicker, I don’t know if it would matter,’’ Brands said. “We just have to keep working and plow through what’s in front of us. With a little bit of luck, we’ll get to the end.’’
The NCAA is requiring wrestlers to have at least four matches on their record this season to be eligible for the national tournament.
“I have two. I’m halfway there,’’ said Warner, whose 1-1 record includes a 3-2 loss to Nebraska’s second-ranked Eric Shultz following by a 13-2 major decision over Minnesota’s Garrett Joles.
While it wasn’t the outcome he wanted, Warner said the match against Shultz is the type of in-season match that benefits a wrestler.
With limited opportunities for those types of matches this season, Warner said the work against teammates in the Iowa wrestling room gains importance.
“Every match you get is priceless in how much it’s worth,’’ Warner said. “We’re going up against good guys in the room every day, though, and that does help.’’
That takes a little of the edge off of the disappointment about not being able to compete against Michigan this weekend.
“It’s one of those things we can’t control,’’ Warner said. “… I get it. They have to take care of the other stuff before they’ll be back out there. We just keep working. We still have Illinois to prepare for and that’s OK.’’
With rally, Hawkeyes' Eierman shows his skill
IOWA CITY — Jaydin Eierman might have scripted a different storyline, but his debut with the Iowa wrestling team Friday night demonstrated what the Hawkeyes’ new 141 pounder is all about.
Overcoming an early takedown by Nebraska’s Chad Red Jr., Eierman battled his way to an 8-4 decision in a match-up between wrestlers who have multiple all-American honors on their resumes.
It was the type of match that allowed Eiermann, a three-time all-American for Missouri before transferring to Iowa, to deal with some adversity, regroup and then show why he fits in with the collection of talent which helped the Hawkeyes handle the Cornhuskers, 31-6.
“It was amazing to finally get out there and do what I came here to do,’’ Eiermann said following his first collegiate competition in more than a year.
“I think I could have been more dominant in my match. There were some things here and there I could have capitalized on. It’s just going to get better from here.’’
Iowa coach Tom Brands saw that in Eierman and in the rest of the Hawkeyes, who collected bonus points in half of the eight wins that included victories over six ranked opponents.
Brands, who felt Eierman seemed a little slow at the start of his match, liked the way persevered, battling through the takedown he allowed 22 seconds into his match.
“He’s a fan favorite and no fans have ever seen him in the arena yet,’’ Brands said. “This year, it’s going to be awesome for Jaydin.’’
Eierman said he was “a little too flat-footed’’ in surrendering the early takedown.
He managed an escape and trailed 2-1 after one period, using a quick escape to tie the match early in the second.
He then moved ahead of Red, a two-time all-American for the Cornhuskers, with a takedown and a pair of back points to build a 6-3 lead he took into the final period before scoring one last takedown.
The nearfall came on a cradle sequence that Eierman said he has been working to strengthen with Brands and assistant coach Terry Brands.
“It’s just a feel thing. If I feel it, I’ll go for it. But, me, Tom and Terry have been working on just getting my legs back,’’ Eierman said. “It’s the fundamentals that will help me boost those positions. When I locked up, I should not have rushed it that much.’’
Eierman felt he missed an opportunity there.
“I got a little too excited. I feel like I should have ended the match there, but I’ll have another opportunity at Big Tens,’’ he said.
Eierman’s work came in front of a crowd of 246, a gathering limited to immediate family members of participants because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It wasn’t exactly the scene Eierman envisioned when he transferred to Iowa, but on the mat even walking off knowing he still has work to accomplish, things felt good.
“The wrestling, there is nothing different,’’ Eierman said. “It’s an honor and a true blessing to be here and to be able to compete with this virus going around. I’m just happy to go out there and compete.’’
College wrestling: Hawkeyes wrestle like No. 1 team in nation
IOWA CITY – Top-ranked Iowa looked the part.
The Hawkeyes opened their delayed 2020-21 wrestling season with a dominant performance that coach Tom Brands with one question following a 31-6 rout of sixth-ranked Nebraska at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
“What’s next? What’s next? We’ve got to keep working, keeping getting better. That’s what’s next,’’ Brands said following an energy-filled dual.
“Things got a little chippy from the start, but that’s fine. That’s competition.’’
Brands saw some good and some work to do as the Hawkeyes won eight matches against the Cornhuskers, scoring bonus points in half of their victories.
“We were really sharp in some weights, have some work to do in others,’’ Brands said. “We can get better as a team. That was a good performance, but we’ll see these guys again later on.’’
The Iowa coach liked what he saw from Nelson Brands at 184 pounds, the aggressor from the start in his match against seventh-ranked Taylor Venz.
The eighth-ranked Hawkeye sophomore scored a pair of first period takedowns and used a third to open a 6-3 lead before unleashing his fury on the Cornhuskers’ senior in the final two minutes.
Building off of a reversal to open the period, Brands rolled to a 13-5 major decision over Venz.
“I’m enjoying wrestling, just enjoying wrestling,’’ Brands said.
In general, the Hawkeyes found a lot to enjoy.
Newcomer Jaydin Eierman trailed 2-1 after one period in his match against the Cornhuskers’ seventh-ranked Chad Red Jr., but the nation’s top-ranked 141-pound wrestler turned things quickly on a his way to an 8-4 victory.
After tying the match with an escape to open the second period, Eierman took Red down and collected a pair of back points, moving ahead 6-2 by the midpoint of the second period on his way to his first win as a Hawkeye.
“I just stayed with my moves, kept working,’’ Eierman said. “I felt in control, felt good. … I just feel blessed to be able to go out and compete.’’
The only other Hawkeye to make his debut Friday was not as fortunate.
Freshman Patrick Kennedy, a four-time Minnesota state high school champ, stepped into Michael Kemerer’s lineup spot at 174 and dropped a 7-4 decision to fourth-ranked Mikey Labriola.
The Cornhuskers’ junior recorded a takedown in each period and surrendered just four escapes to spoil Kennedy’s collegiate debut.
“Michael Kemerer was chomping at the bit to be out there, but we have to be smart about it,’’ Brands said.
Nebraska’s only other win came at 197, where the Cornhuskers’ second-ranked Eric Shultz held off the Hawkeyes’ fourth-ranked Jacob Warner, 3-2.
Otherwise, Iowa rode the strength of a fast start to its win over Nebraska (1-1, 1-1 Big Ten) with Spencer Lee and Austin DeSanto collecting bonus points in the first two matches.
Lee ending things at 125 pounds by pinning 11th-ranked Liam Cronin in 1 minute, 21 seconds and DeSanto collected three first-period takedowns on his way to a 21-6 technical fall over Alex Thomsen at 133 in 4:53.
After Max Murin used a third-period escape and takedown to win a 6-2 decision over 20th-ranked Brock Hardy at 149, the Hawkeyes picked up additional bonus points from Kaleb Young to open a 21-0 lead midway through the dual.
Young led 4-2 after one period before using a reversal and four-point nearfall in the opening minutes of the second on his way to a 17-5 major decision.
“Very different ways to score bonus points from Spencer Lee to Nelson Brands,’’ Tom Brands said. “But they all count.’’
Second-ranked Alex Marinelli methodically added to his lead on his way to a 9-3 decision over 18th-ranked Peyton Robb at 165 and the Hawkeyes picked up a 4-0 decision at 285 from Tony Cassioppi.
College wrestling: Eierman will make immediate impact with Hawkeyes
Jaydin Eierman’s wait to take the mat in an Iowa singlet ends Friday night with a bit of a twist.
The three-time all-American for Missouri is expected to make his debut for the top-ranked Hawkeyes in an 8 p.m. season-opening dual against Nebraska at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
The competition will be the first for Eierman in a collegiate meet since transferring to Iowa one year ago, looking to surround himself with the best possible competition both inside and outside the Iowa wrestling room.
“The coaching staff is one of the best in the world and they really work with their athletes,’’ Eierman said. “Our practices are built around us and how we want to feel by the end of competition. We’re trying to peak and not really kill ourselves at the beginning, but the practices have been really great.’’
Eierman, who begins his senior season as the nation’s top-ranked wrestler at 141 pounds, believes he has found what he was looking for in terms of training intensity.
“Every day, you’re going to have a war. There’s not one guy in that room that’s going to bow down to you,’’ Eierman said. “You have guys that are ready to fight for that lineup spot and that just makes everybody better because they’re going to push each other to the top.’’
In his Iowa debut, Eierman is expected to face a ranked opponent in the Cornhuskers’ eighth-ranked Chad Red.
A two-time all-American who finished third at the Big Ten Championships last season, Red won a 4-1 decision over Minnesota’s Marcos Polanco in Nebraska’s season-opening 22-14 win over the Golden Gophers last weekend.
Eierman and Red are among four Big Ten wrestlers ranked in the top eight in the nation at 141 and while that has all of Eierman’s attention, a dual against the Cornhuskers also hits home for the only newcomer expected to be in the Iowa lineup this week.
His father, Mike Eierman, was an all-American for Nebraska in 1993.
“I’m excited about it,’’ Jaydin Eierman said. “I’ve only competed against Nebraska one time in my career and that was at nationals my redshirt freshman year.’’
He expects to hear a little bit about the dual before it happens.
“Right now, I’m just excited. I give (Mike Eierman) a little hit here and there about it, going out against his school, but mostly I’m excited to finally just go out there and compete for the Hawkeyes,’’ Eierman said.
Eierman arrived at Iowa with an 89-14 career record and an aggressive approach that led him to pin 39 opponents during his career at Missouri, twice being selected as the wrestler of the year in the Mid-American Conference during his tenure with the Tigers.
“He’s a guy that when the lights are on, he’s going. Whether it’s in the practice room or on the mat, I know he’s going to be putting on a show,’’ Iowa 165-pound returning all-American Alex Marinelli said.
Marinelli said Eierman “brings a good vibe’’ to the wrestling room, prepared to wrestle hard on a daily basis as he trains.
“He loves to compete and I love to see it,’’ Marinelli said.
He said Eierman’s demeanor is a good fit with the rest of a team which returns nine all-Americans from a year ago and has unanimously been ranked as the top team in the country as the shortened 2020 season begins.
Eierman found the fit to be mutual.
“Whenever you see (other Iowa wrestlers) do interviews and talk about it, it’s never ‘I, I, I,’ it’s always ‘We have set out to do this’ or ‘We’re going to do this together and we have each other’s backs.’ It’s a family thing,’’ Eierman said.
“They’re here together, supporting each other and that’s what I loved. They’re going out there to fight for each other and not just for themselves. I wanted to be part of that.’’
In Iowa’s opener, he is expected to be one of four Hawkeyes who will face challenges from Cornhuskers ranked early this season in the top 10.
That includes at 174, where Iowa’s top-ranked Michael Kemerer could take on Nebraska’s third-ranked Mikey Labriola, who won his opener in the Minnesota by pin.
The other top-10 match possibility come at 197, where Cornhuskers senior Eric Schultz is ranked second and the Hawkeyes’ Jacob Warner begins his junior season ranked third.
Nebraska also has a sixth-ranked senior in Taylor Venz at 184, a weight where Iowa has ongoing competition and lists Nelson Brands as its probable starter. Brands is ranked eighth in one poll at the weight while another poll ranks the Hawkeyes’ Abe Assad at ninth.
Friday’s dual will be preceded by “extra’’ matches at 6 p.m. between the Hawkeyes and Cornhuskers, giving younger wrestlers on rosters a chance to compete in a coronavirus-impacted season that has seen the cancelation of a number of open tournaments.
The results of those matches will not count toward the team score and as will be the case throughout the shortened 2020-21 Big Ten season, the only spectators allowed at the dual will be immediate family members of participants.
Iowa wrestlers motivated following disappointing 2020 finish
Words don’t have to be said.
Iowa wrestlers know. They get it.
Favored and then denied the chance to compete for the program’s first NCAA title since 2010 last March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hawkeyes are approaching a shortened 2021 season prepared to take on the challenge of completing some unfinished business.
“The people we are around and the environment we are in all helps,’’ Iowa 174-pound senior Michael Kemerer said Wednesday. “We pride ourselves on being the strongest ones when adversity hits.’’
The adversity has provided the Hawkeyes with quiet motivation as they have trained.
“I don’t know if anybody has to talk about it,’’ Kemerer said. “We remember what we experienced, but we also know there is another opportunity in front of us.’’
Even though Iowa’s dual season opens more than two months later than normal with a Jan. 15 home dual against fifth-ranked Nebraska, the Hawkeyes’ training routine hasn’t changed all that much from a normal season.
Alex Marinelli, a 165-pound senior and among nine returning all-Americans, said coaches continue to challenge the Hawkeyes on a daily basis.
“We always talk about only being able to control what we can control,’’ Marinelli said. “The coaches are asking us ‘Where is your edge?’ Is it nutrition? Is it sleep? Is it how you train, how you prepare? Every day, we’re still working to create that edge.’’
Marinelli said even with no duals so far, Iowa’s training has not differed from the past.
The Hawkeyes have been working each week to put themselves in a position to physically be ready to go out and compete on the weekend, generally following the same routine they would typically follow in the days leading up to competition.
The idea since the start has been to have the Hawkeyes ready whenever competition actually does start.
That begins next week, when top-ranked Iowa will wrestle nine duals on seven dates over six weekends against Big Ten competition.
Eight of those duals will be against ranked opponents, including meets against second-ranked Penn State, third-ranked Michigan, fifth-ranked Nebraska and seventh-ranked Ohio State.
“With the shortened schedule, we have to be ready to go right away,’’ Kemerer said. “We have to bring our ‘A game’ because this is a shortened season and we’re going to see great wrestlers from other Big Ten teams every week.’’
Perhaps no Hawkeye understands that more than sophomore Tony Cassioppi.
Ranked third at 285, he is among six Big Ten wrestlers ranked in the top seven nationally at his weight.
Gable Steveson of Minnesota and Mason Parris of Michigan, ranked first and second nationally, are among potential dual opponents for Cassioppi during the first three weeks of the season.
“I’ve got my eyes on those guys,’’ Cassioppi said. “They got the best of me last year and I’m doing everything I can to close that gap.’’
It is the type of competition Hawkeyes welcome in a shortened season, finding the week-to-week tests the type of matches they need to prepare first for the Big Ten Championships and then for the NCAA Championships.
Jaydin Eierman, a three-time all-American at 141 for Missouri, believes the mindset he has found in the Iowa wrestling room since transferring a year ago will help the Hawkeyes accomplish their objectives.
“Whenever you see (Iowa wrestlers) do interviews and talk about it, it’s never ‘I, I, I.’ It’s we have set out to do this, or we’re going to do this together, we have each other’s backs,” Eierman said.
“It’s a family atmosphere. They’re here together, supporting each other, and that’s what I love. These guys are going to go out there and fight for each other, not just for themselves.’’