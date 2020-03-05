College wrestling: Hawkeyes will be the hunted at Big Tens

IOWA CITY – It may be the start of college wrestling’s second season, but the Big Ten Championships puts top-ranked Iowa in a role the Hawkeyes don’t mind.
With all 10 wrestlers in the lineup earning top-three pre-seeds for the two-day tournament which begins Saturday in Piscataway, N.J., the Hawkeyes will be among the hunted as they hunt for their first Big Ten tourney title since sharing it with Ohio State five years ago.
“People will be coming for us, but we earned that. We wrestled the best teams in the Big Ten in the dual season and we beat all those teams, we took down a lot of their top guys,’’ said Alex Marinelli, the second seed at 165 pounds.
“When they look at the bracket and get a little nervous when they see they have to go through an Iowa guy, it’s a good thing. We respect our competition, but we’re also getting ready to deal with it.’’
Both undefeated on the season and ranked first in the NCAA Division I coaches poll, Spencer Lee at 125 pounds and Michael Kemerer at 174 have been awarded top seeds in their weight classes.
Pat Lugo at 149 and Kaleb Young at 157 join Marinelli in being selected as two seeds, a spot that is familiar territory for Marinelli who won the Hawkeyes’ lone Big Ten championship a year ago when he was seeded second.
The remainder of Iowa’s probable lineup, Austin DeSanto at 133, Max Murin at 141, Abe Assad at 184, Jacob Warner at 197 and Tony Cassioppi at 285, were all awarded third seeds in the initial balloting of coaches.
Pre-seeds can be altered during a coaches meeting Friday afternoon before final brackets put together, the only thing coach Tom Brands wants his team to concern itself with.
“I don’t know how we compare. I know Spencer Lee and Kemerer are in a good place seeding wise, but you still have to earn it,’’ Brands said. “It’s about being ready, staying ready and doing what you have done all year except now it is another level.’’
Lee is among Hawkeyes who understand that.
The junior has won back-to-back NCAA championships, but is still searching for his first Big Ten title.
“My mindset doesn’t change and it never will,’’ Lee said. “The next match is always the biggest, whether it’s at the Big Ten Championships, the NCAAs or the Olympic Trials, it’s always about getting ready for that next one.’’
Lee is among Hawkeyes who have spent the days since Iowa completed its dual season with a 34-6 win over Oklahoma State focused on that next match, whoever it might be against.
“That’s the only thing that matters,’’ Lee said. “I’m not looking at anything other than that, go get the next one, then after that it will be time to get ready for the next one.’’
Brands trusts a lineup that led Iowa to a 13-0 dual record to be ready for the meet that is essentially a qualifier for the NCAA tournament that begins two weeks from today in Minneapolis.
“We have good guys who know how to get ready for matches,’’ Brands said. “I have said it for years about how our team and program operates. Going back to (former coaches Gary) Kurdelmeier, (Dave) McCuskey, (Mike) Howard and E.G. Schroeder, when guys got ready to wrestle, good things happened. If our guys get ready to wrestle, good things will happen.’’