College wrestling: Hawkeyes will be the hunted at Big Tens

The remainder of Iowa’s probable lineup, Austin DeSanto at 133, Max Murin at 141, Abe Assad at 184, Jacob Warner at 197 and Tony Cassioppi at 285, were all awarded third seeds in the initial balloting of coaches.

Pre-seeds can be altered during a coaches meeting Friday afternoon before final brackets put together, the only thing coach Tom Brands wants his team to concern itself with.

“I don’t know how we compare. I know Spencer Lee and Kemerer are in a good place seeding wise, but you still have to earn it,’’ Brands said. “It’s about being ready, staying ready and doing what you have done all year except now it is another level.’’

Lee is among Hawkeyes who understand that.

The junior has won back-to-back NCAA championships, but is still searching for his first Big Ten title.

“My mindset doesn’t change and it never will,’’ Lee said. “The next match is always the biggest, whether it’s at the Big Ten Championships, the NCAAs or the Olympic Trials, it’s always about getting ready for that next one.’’

Lee is among Hawkeyes who have spent the days since Iowa completed its dual season with a 34-6 win over Oklahoma State focused on that next match, whoever it might be against.