IOWA CITY -- Iowa racked up four pins and two technical falls as the third-ranked Hawkeyes rocked Maryland 48-0 in a Big Ten Conference wrestling dual Friday.

Alex Marinelli (17-0), Mitch Bowman, Spencer Lee and Paul Glynn recorded the pins while Pat Lugo and Jacob Warner won by technical fall. In addition, Cash Wilcke and Max Murin posted major decisions.

The 285-pound matchup featured a pair of top 10 wrestlers with Iowa's seventh-ranked Sam Stoll edging ninth-ranked Yousiff Hemida, 1-0.

Iowa (12-0 overall, 7-0 Big Ten) finished with a 46-1 advantage in takedowns. Maryland fell to 0-9 and 0-6.

