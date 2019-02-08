IOWA CITY -- Iowa racked up four pins and two technical falls as the third-ranked Hawkeyes rocked Maryland 48-0 in a Big Ten Conference wrestling dual Friday.
Alex Marinelli (17-0), Mitch Bowman, Spencer Lee and Paul Glynn recorded the pins while Pat Lugo and Jacob Warner won by technical fall. In addition, Cash Wilcke and Max Murin posted major decisions.
The 285-pound matchup featured a pair of top 10 wrestlers with Iowa's seventh-ranked Sam Stoll edging ninth-ranked Yousiff Hemida, 1-0.
Iowa (12-0 overall, 7-0 Big Ten) finished with a 46-1 advantage in takedowns. Maryland fell to 0-9 and 0-6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.