IOWA CITY -- Iowa got pins from Spencer Lee, Pat Lugo and Alex Marinelli as the third-ranked Hawkeyes blasted Indiana 37-9 in a Big Ten wrestling dual meet Friday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Lee, ranked second, opened the meet with his pin and third-ranked Austin DeSanto followed with an 18-3 technical fall. Lugo, ranked 12th, added a first-period pin at 149 pounds.

After Indiana (5-11, 1-7) made it 17-9, the second-ranked Marinelli started a streak of five straight Hawkeye wins with his pin. Fifth-ranked Jacob Warner and seventh-ranked Sam Stoll closed out the rout with major decisions.

Iowa improved to 13-0 overall and 8-0 in Big Ten duals.

