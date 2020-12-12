College women's basketball: Spartans edge Hawkeyes, 86-82

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Freshman Caitlin Clark posted her third 30-point game of the season, but a second half comeback fell short as Iowa dropped an 86-82 decision to Michigan State Saturday in Big Ten women’s basketball action.
The Hawkeyes, (4-1 overall, 1-1 Big Ten) nights after using a fourth quarter rally to be in-state rival Iowa State, could not find the same magic against the Spartans.
Iowa trailed by eight after one, 24-16, and at halftime, 44-28. MSU led by as much as 19 in the second quarter,.
But the Hawkeyes edged back into the game by outscoring the Spartans (4-0, 2-0) 27-19 in the third.
However, Iowa could not come all the way back as Michigan State led for 39 minutes and 41 seconds.
Clark finished with 35 points, four assists, 3 ½ blocks and seven rebounds.
Monika Czinano chipped in 24, while McKenna Warnock had nine points and 12 boards.
Michigan St. 86, Iowa 82
IOWA (4-1) — Warnock 1-6 7-8 9, Czinano 10-16 4-4 24, Clark 11-25 9-9 35, Marshall 1-2 1-1 3, Martin 2-6 1-2 5, Cook 0-0 2-2 2, Meyer 0-1 2-2 2, Sevillian 0-2 0-0 0, Goodman 1-3 0-0 2, Jensen 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-61 26-28 82
MICHIGAN ST. (4-0) — Cook 2-5 1-2 5, Ayrault 6-14 5-5 19, Clouden 6-16 9-9 21, Ozment 1-7 2-2 4, Winston 9-17 1-2 25, Parks 2-3 0-5 4, Crooms 0-4 0-0 0, Bostic 4-7 0-0 8, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-73 18-25 86
Iowa 16 12 27 27 — 82
Michigan St. 24 20 19 23 — 86
3-Point Goals—Iowa 4-20 (Warnock 0-3, Clark 4-10, Marshall 0-1, Martin 0-3, Meyer 0-1, Sevillian 0-2), Michigan St. 8-30 (Cook 0-1, Ayrault 2-7, Clouden 0-5, Ozment 0-4, Winston 6-12, Crooms 0-1). Assists—Iowa 17 (Warnock 6), Michigan St. 18 (Ozment 7). Fouled Out—Iowa Warnock, Czinano, Michigan St. Cook. Rebounds—Iowa 41 (Martin 3-5), Michigan St. 40 (Ayrault 4-9). Total Fouls—Iowa 22, Michigan St. 24. Technical Fouls—None. A—0.
