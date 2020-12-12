College women's basketball: Spartans edge Hawkeyes, 86-82

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Freshman Caitlin Clark posted her third 30-point game of the season, but a second half comeback fell short as Iowa dropped an 86-82 decision to Michigan State Saturday in Big Ten women’s basketball action.

The Hawkeyes, (4-1 overall, 1-1 Big Ten) nights after using a fourth quarter rally to be in-state rival Iowa State, could not find the same magic against the Spartans.

Iowa trailed by eight after one, 24-16, and at halftime, 44-28. MSU led by as much as 19 in the second quarter,.

But the Hawkeyes edged back into the game by outscoring the Spartans (4-0, 2-0) 27-19 in the third.

However, Iowa could not come all the way back as Michigan State led for 39 minutes and 41 seconds.

Clark finished with 35 points, four assists, 3 ½ blocks and seven rebounds.

Monika Czinano chipped in 24, while McKenna Warnock had nine points and 12 boards.

Michigan St. 86, Iowa 82

IOWA (4-1) — Warnock 1-6 7-8 9, Czinano 10-16 4-4 24, Clark 11-25 9-9 35, Marshall 1-2 1-1 3, Martin 2-6 1-2 5, Cook 0-0 2-2 2, Meyer 0-1 2-2 2, Sevillian 0-2 0-0 0, Goodman 1-3 0-0 2, Jensen 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-61 26-28 82