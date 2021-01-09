 Skip to main content
College women's basketball: No. 22 Northwestern pulls away from Iowa
College women's basketball: No. 22 Northwestern pulls away from Iowa

EVANSTON, Ill. — No. 22 Northwestern found the finishing touch Saturday night at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

Northwestern scored 26 points in the third quarter and used a defensive stand in the fourth quarter to secure a 77-67 win over Iowa.

Monika Czaino paced the Hawkeyes (8-2, 4-2) with 28 points, but none of her other teammates scored more than Gabbie Marshall’s 11. Iowa endured a 5 minute, 29 second drought without a field goal in the fourth quarter as Northwestern (6-2, 4-2) found separation.

Each team shot 48.3% from the field, but Northwestern made six more free throws and an additional 3-pointer. The trio of guards Jordan Hamilton (19 points), Veronica Burton (18 points) and Sydney Wood (17 points) led the Wildcats offense.

Northwestern finished with an 18-8 advantage in turnovers and outscored Iowa, 28-6, in points off turnovers.

McKenna Warnock’s 17 rebounds led an Iowa team that outrebounded Northwestern by eight. Iowa’s standout freshman Caitlin Clark was held to eight points on 3 of 12 shooting, but finished with a game-high eight assists.

Northwestern thrived in transition off Iowa’s miscues, making 16 of 30 field goal attempts in the second half after shooting 13 of 30 in the first half.

