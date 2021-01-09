College women's basketball: No. 22 Northwestern pulls away from Iowa

EVANSTON, Ill. — No. 22 Northwestern found the finishing touch Saturday night at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

Northwestern scored 26 points in the third quarter and used a defensive stand in the fourth quarter to secure a 77-67 win over Iowa.

Monika Czaino paced the Hawkeyes (8-2, 4-2) with 28 points, but none of her other teammates scored more than Gabbie Marshall’s 11. Iowa endured a 5 minute, 29 second drought without a field goal in the fourth quarter as Northwestern (6-2, 4-2) found separation.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Each team shot 48.3% from the field, but Northwestern made six more free throws and an additional 3-pointer. The trio of guards Jordan Hamilton (19 points), Veronica Burton (18 points) and Sydney Wood (17 points) led the Wildcats offense.

Northwestern finished with an 18-8 advantage in turnovers and outscored Iowa, 28-6, in points off turnovers.

McKenna Warnock’s 17 rebounds led an Iowa team that outrebounded Northwestern by eight. Iowa’s standout freshman Caitlin Clark was held to eight points on 3 of 12 shooting, but finished with a game-high eight assists.

Northwestern thrived in transition off Iowa’s miscues, making 16 of 30 field goal attempts in the second half after shooting 13 of 30 in the first half.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.