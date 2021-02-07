College women's basketball: No. 17 Indiana's late run sinks Hawkeyes

IOWA CITY – Another one got away from the Iowa women’s basketball team Sunday.
The Hawkeyes pushed another ranked Big Ten opponent into the fourth quarter, but for the fifth time in as many tries endured a loss as 17th-ranked Indiana pulled away to an 85-72 victory at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
A basket by Iowa’s Kate Martin with 8 minutes, 43 seconds remaining tied the game at 60-60 before the Hoosiers strung together a run of eight unanswered points.
The Hawkeyes never recovered, coming no closer than six points the rest of the way.
Indiana connected on 8-of-13 shots in the final quarter while Iowa was successful on just 7-of-20 tries and was outscored 11-0 at the line in the final 10 minutes.
“We felt like we were going to have to be patient against Indiana to get the shots we wanted. We felt like we were going to need to reverse the ball, get some post touches, those types of things and we got away from that in the fourth quarter,’’ Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said.
“The last eight minutes of the game, we played like it was the last minute. We got away from what we needed to do.’’
The Hoosiers didn’t stray from their approach.
Indiana worked the ball down low repeatedly to Mackenzie Holmes and created opportunities for Ali Patberg to score on the drive.
Both delivered, nearly doubling their season scoring averages while poking holes in the Hawkeyes’ interior defense.
Holmes connected on 12-of-17 shots on her way to a 25-point, 13-rebound game while Patberg finished with 23 points on 8-of-13 shooting.
“They got the ball to both of them in good positions to score,’’ Bluder said.
The pair combined for 20 of the 26 points Indiana scored in the fourth quarter to pull away from Iowa, which was outscored by 11 points in the final quarter and shot a season-low 40.8 percent for the game.
“They work together so well on defense,’’ Iowa guard Caitlin Clark said. “They make it tough on you to get good shots.’’
That proved problematic for the Hawkeyes, who were limited to two field goals over a five-minute stretch midway through the final quarter as the Hoosiers opened a 74-64 lead on a basket by Holmes with 3:23 remaining on their way to adding to Iowa’s frustration against the Big Ten’s rated teams.
“I don’t like losing any game, but being tied in the fourth quarter and losing, we’re right there,’’ said Clark, who delivered her second straight 30-point performance in a losing effort for the Hawkeyes.
Indiana 85, Iowa 72
INDIANA (11-4)—Gulbe 1-3 0-0 2, Holmes 12-17 1-3 25, Berger 6-13 3-3 15, Cardano-Hillary 5-12 4-6 17, Patberg 8-14 6-8 23, Patterson 0-0 0-0 0, Waggoner 0-0 0-0 0, Warthen 1-2 0-0 3, Browne 0-0 0-0 0, Moore-McNeil 0-3 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-64 14-20 85.
IOWA (10-6)—Warnock 4-9 0-0 10, Czinano 7-15 2-2 16, Clark 12-27 2-3 30, Marshall 3-5 0-0 8, Martin 2-9 0-0 5, Cook 0-0 0-0 0, Meyer 0-0 0-0 0, Taiwo 1-4 1-1 3, Goodman 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-71 5-6 72
Indiana 20 16 22 27 — 85
Iowa 18 15 23 16 — 72
3-Point Goals—Indiana 5-16 (Gulbe 0-1, Cardano-Hillary 3-6, Patberg 1-4, Warthen 1-2, Moore-McNeil 0-3), Iowa 9-24 (Warnock 2-4, Clark 4-12, Marshall 2-2, Martin 1-5, Taiwo 0-1). Assists—Indiana 16 (Patberg 7), Iowa 12 (Warnock 4). Fouled Out—Indiana Browne. Rebounds—Indiana 42 (Gulbe 2-6), Iowa 35 (Warnock 3-15). Total Fouls—Indiana 18, Iowa 18. Technical Fouls—None. A—265.