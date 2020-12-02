College women's basketball: Iowa storms past Drake

DES MOINES — The Iowa women’s basketball team erased an 11-point, third-quarter deficit and raced their way to a 103-97 comeback victory over Drake Wednesday at Knapp Center.
Freshman Caitlin Clark led the way, recording her first career double-double, besting her season debut with 30 points. She also had 13 assists, four steals, three rebounds, and one block.
Junior Monika Czinano poured in a career-high 27 points, on 11 of 13 shooting, including 15 second-half points, and sophomore McKenna Warnock scored 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds.
The trio combined for 87 of Iowa’s 103 points, but it was Gabbie Marshall’s defense who sparked the comeback and defensive uptick. The sophomore stole an inbound pass after a Czinano layup for a quick two points, followed by another steal and coast-to-coast layup.
“We needed a spark,” Marshall said. “I thought I could bring that defensively. That’s what we needed being down seven.”
Marshall’s two steals spurred an 8-0 run that gave Iowa a 77-76 lead with 6:51 left to play – its first since leading 8-7 early in the first quarter.
The Hawkeyes trailed by couple possessions throughout most of the game as an experienced Drake team shared the ball well, assisting on 27 of its 38 made baskets, while draining 14 three-pointers.
But Clark’s 22 first-half points kept Iowa in the game, and Iowa started to click on both ends of the floor in the fourth quarter.
The Hawkeyes funneled the ball into Czinano in the post every possession they could in the fourth, got stops and forced turnovers when they needed to on defense, and outscored Drake 38-29 in the final frame.
Iowa’s comeback effort extends its series winning streak to five games against Drake.
“To be able to battle back on the road with a young team is pretty special,” Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said. “It started on the defensive end. All of a sudden you’re in the game. That’s what you have to do against a team like Drake. It says a lot about our leadership to battle back like that.”
Iowa 103, Drake 97
IOWA (2-0) — Warnock 5-12 8-10 20, Czinano 11-13 5-8 27, Clark 12-19 3-4 30, Marshall 3-6 1-2 8, Martin 1-3 0-0 2, Cook 2-2 0-1 4, Meyer 0-0 0-0 0, Sevillian 2-3 2-2 7, Taiwo 0-0 3-4 3, Goodman 0-1 2-2 2, Jensen 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 36-59 24-33 103
DRAKE (1-2) — Berg 12-17 1-2 26, Burich 2-3 0-0 4, Wooldridge 1-3 0-1 2, Collier 9-15 0-1 25, Monahan 9-15 2-2 23, Bair 3-3 0-0 8, Mertz 0-0 0-0 0, Gueldner 1-7 0-0 2, McAulay 0-4 2-2 2, Negaard 1-3 2-2 5, Becker 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 38-72 7-10 97
Iowa 22 20 23 38 — 103
Drake 27 19 22 29 — 97
3-Point Goals—Iowa 7-17 (Warnock 2-3, Clark 3-10, Marshall 1-2, Sevillian 1-2), Drake 14-29 (Berg 1-1, Collier 7-9, Monahan 3-7, Bair 2-2, Gueldner 0-4, McAulay 0-3, Negaard 1-2, Becker 0-1). Assists—Iowa 20 (Clark 13), Drake 27 (Collier 10). Fouled Out—Drake Bair. Rebounds—Iowa 32 (Warnock 2-8), Drake 32 (Berg 3-9). Total Fouls—Iowa 18, Drake 27. Technical Fouls—None. A—116.
