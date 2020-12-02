College women's basketball: Iowa storms past Drake

DES MOINES — The Iowa women’s basketball team erased an 11-point, third-quarter deficit and raced their way to a 103-97 comeback victory over Drake Wednesday at Knapp Center.

Freshman Caitlin Clark led the way, recording her first career double-double, besting her season debut with 30 points. She also had 13 assists, four steals, three rebounds, and one block.

Junior Monika Czinano poured in a career-high 27 points, on 11 of 13 shooting, including 15 second-half points, and sophomore McKenna Warnock scored 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds.

The trio combined for 87 of Iowa’s 103 points, but it was Gabbie Marshall’s defense who sparked the comeback and defensive uptick. The sophomore stole an inbound pass after a Czinano layup for a quick two points, followed by another steal and coast-to-coast layup.

“We needed a spark,” Marshall said. “I thought I could bring that defensively. That’s what we needed being down seven.”

Marshall’s two steals spurred an 8-0 run that gave Iowa a 77-76 lead with 6:51 left to play – its first since leading 8-7 early in the first quarter.