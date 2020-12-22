College women's basketball: Iowa routs Western Illinois

IOWA CITY – Caitlin Clark expects to be more than a scorer for the Iowa women’s basketball team.
The freshman didn’t match her nation-leading scoring average of 29.8 points per game Tuesday, but collected her share of points and did so much more for the Hawkeyes in a 92-65 rout of Western Illinois at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Clark recorded the first triple-double by a Hawkeye since Samantha Logic accomplished the feat during a 2015 NCAA tourney game against Baylor, grabbing 13 rebounds and dishing out 10 assists to go with a 13-point effort.
The contribution came as Clark labored from the field, hitting just three of the 15 shots she attempted while finding other ways to help Iowa extend its home winning streak to 40 games.
“Everybody is going to have off nights,’’ Clark said.
With six Hawkeyes scoring in double figures, it was the type of off night coach Lisa Bluder is willing to accept.
“She found other ways to contribute,’’ Bluder said. “Caitlin is a player who sets high goals and expectations for herself. That’s what champions do. They find ways.’’
Clark was limited to one field goal in the first half, but made it count.
She scored the final five points of the opening quarter, wiping away the Leathernecks’ last lead of the game when she knocked down a pull-up 3-pointer with 32 seconds remaining in the first to give Iowa an 18-16 advantage it didn’t relinquish.
At times there was frustration – Clark pounded the court a couple of times after misses -- but she balanced that by helping Iowa craft a balanced attack.
“There were some shots I should be making, but when they weren’t falling it gave me a chance to get my teammates the ball,’’ Clark said. “We’re going to need everybody and it felt good to get everyone involved.’’
Monika Czinano led Iowa with 19 points, but Iowa’s effort was balanced.
Megan Meyer matched Clark’s 13 points, while Sharon Goodman and Logan Cook each contributed 12 and Gabbie Marshall scored 11.
“The more experience I get, the more comfortable I feel,’’ Goodman said. “My teammates did a good job of putting me in a position to score. All I had to do was catch it and put it in the basket.’’
Bluder welcomed the extended minutes a number of Hawkeyes received during a game Iowa led by as many as 30 points midway through the fourth quarter and was able to use a size advantage for a 52-24 edge in points in the paint.
“We haven’t been in many games like this and you need a couple where you can give everybody some minutes and work on developing depth,’’ Bluder said.
Iowa started slowly, struggling at times with its transition defense as it traded leads throughout the first quarter with the Leathernecks.
Bluder said her team looked a little “rusty’’ early in its first game in 11 days.
Clark believed that left Iowa with room to grow.
“We had a few breakdowns in transition and they made some good shots, give them credit,’’ Clark said. “Defensively we held them under 70, but we still need to get better.’’
Grace Gilmore led Western Illinois (1-7) with a 15-point performance. All but two of her points came during the second half after the Hawkeyes extended a 41-29 halftime lead.
Iowa (5-1) played Tuesday without starter McKenna Warnock, who was not in uniform and had a boot on her left leg.
Bluder said Warnock should be back in action when Iowa resumes Big Ten play on Dec. 31, hosting Rutgers at 2 p.m.