College women's basketball: Iowa routs Illinois; No. 19 Texas dominates Iowa State

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Before taking the court Sunday at Illinois’ State Farm Center, Iowa women’s basketball coach Lisa Bluder talked to her team about getting into its “go zone.’’
The Hawkeyes quickly accomplished that with a focused effort on both ends of the floor, jumping out to a 35-10 lead after one quarter and never looking back in a 107-68 rout of Illinois.
“Especially after we got off to a slow start at Michigan State, it’s been a focus to start faster. We’ve talked about trying to get ourselves pumped up and prepared to come out strong. We want to get into that go zone,’’ Iowa forward McKenna Warnock said, referencing Iowa’s only other Big Ten road test.
There wasn’t anything slow about the way the way the Hawkeyes started against the Fighting Illini.
Iowa overwhelmed Illinois from the jump, hitting 57.1 percent of its 21 shots in the first quarter including a 7-of-12 touch from 3-point range.
On defense, the Hawkeyes limited Illinois to 4-of-19 shooting in the first quarter and never gave the Fighting Illini a chance to get much going after that while limiting Illinois to 37.1-percent shooting for the game.
“I really liked the way we came on the road and dominated the way we did in the first quarter,’’ Bluder said.
“We took the momentum away from Illinois right from the start.”
Seven Hawkeyes scored in the first quarter and Iowa didn’t let up in an effort which mirrored the outcome in the only meeting between the teams last season, a 108-72 Iowa victory at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
“The thing I really liked was when opened the big lead, we didn’t let them creep back into it, we kept the hammer down,’’ Bluder said. “We did a good job on the boards, shared the ball and got a lot of people involved.’’
The Hawkeyes out-rebounded Illinois 48-31 and dished out a season-high 23 assists, with six players recording at least three assists.
Iowa led 52-25 at halftime and grew its lead to 83-45 after three quarters, a margin which reached 45 points midway through the fourth quarter.
“We’re doing what we hoped to do, we’re getting a lot of people involved and instead of having just one or two players in double figures, we’re having three, four, five and that is only helping us as a team,” Iowa guard Caitlin Clark said.
No. 19 Texas tops Cyclones
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Joanne Allen-Taylor scored 16 points to lead a balanced attack that included Charli Collier’s double-double and No. 19 Texas defeated Iowa State 74-59 on Sunday.
Collier and Karisma Ortiz both scored 14 points with Collier grabbing 14 rebounds. DeYona Gaston added 13 points and eight rebounds for the Longhorns (8-1, 2-0 Big 12 Conference) and Kyra Lamber had 10 points and seven assists.
Ortiz, who had four 3-pointers, hit one to give the Longhorns a 36-33 lead at the half. Allen Taylor hit a 3 and a short jumper as Texas quickly pushed the lead to 10 to open the third quarter.
Iowa State never got closer than eight points the rest of the way and trailed by double figures for most of the fourth quarter.
Both teams entered with four-game winning streaks.
Ashley Joens scored 19 points for the Cyclones (6-4, 1-2) but it was a struggle for the conference’s leading scorer (25.9). She went 4 of 17 from the field but added to her nation’s best 54 made free throws by going 10 of 12 from the line. Lexi Donarski added 12 points, Emily Ryan 11 and Kristin Scott 10.
After shooting 35% in the first half, the Longhorns shot 50% in the second, going 5 of 8 behind the arc to finish 9 of 20.
Iowa State shot 46% in the first half, 30% in the second, making 1 of 9 3-pointers.
College women’s basketball summaries
IOWA 107, ILLINOIS 68
IOWA (7-1) — Warnock 7-9 0-1 18, Czinano 7-8 1-2 15, Clark 7-16 4-5 21, Marshall 2-8 3-4 9, Martin 4-6 1-2 9, Cook 1-4 2-2 4, Meyer 4-5 0-0 10, Sanders 0-0 0-0 0, Sevillian 2-4 0-0 5, Taiwo 2-3 0-0 4, Goodman 2-5 1-2 5, Jensen 2-6 1-2 7, Wetering 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 40-74 13-20 107
ILLINOIS (2-4) — Myles 2-8 4-4 8, Rubin 7-10 3-5 17, Ephraim 0-3 3-6 3, Peebles 4-18 2-2 10, Terry 4-6 1-4 9, Robins 2-9 1-2 6, O’Malley 0-0 2-2 2, Amusan 3-7 2-2 10, Porter 1-1 1-2 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-62 19-29 68
Iowa 35 17 31 24 — 107
Illinois 10 15 20 23 — 68
3-Point Goals—Iowa 14-33 (Warnock 4-6, Clark 3-6, Marshall 2-7, Martin 0-1, Cook 0-1, Meyer 2-3, Sevillian 1-3, Taiwo 0-1, Jensen 2-5), Illinois 3-19 (Myles 0-1, Ephraim 0-2, Peebles 0-6, Terry 0-1, Robins 1-5, Amusan 2-4). Assists—Iowa 23 (Czinano 4), Illinois 13 (Terry 8). Fouled Out—Illinois Myles. Rebounds—Iowa 48 (Martin 5-7), Illinois 31 (Team 3-4). Total Fouls—Iowa 19, Illinois 17. Technical Fouls—None. A—0.
TEXAS 75, IOWA STATE 59
IOWA ST. (6-4) — Scott 4-7 1-2 10, Donarski 4-11 2-2 12, Feuerbach 0-3 0-0 0, Ashley Joens 4-17 10-12 19, Ryan 4-4 3-4 11, Kane 0-1 0-0 0, Espenmiller-McGraw 0-1 0-0 0, Wise 2-2 1-2 5, Aubrey Joens 1-3 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-49 17-22 59
TEXAS (8-1) — Gaston 6-12 1-5 13, Collier 4-10 6-8 14, Allen-Taylor 6-16 2-2 16, Lambert 4-9 0-2 10, Ortiz 5-11 0-0 14, Chevalier 1-1 0-2 2, Taylor 2-9 0-0 5, Holle 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-68 9-19 74
Iowa St. 20 13 16 10 — 59
Texas 16 20 24 14 — 74
3-Point Goals—Iowa St. 4-14 (Scott 1-2, Donarski 2-4, Joens 1-6, Joens 0-2), Texas 9-20 (Allen-Taylor 2-5, Lambert 2-6, Ortiz 4-6, Taylor 1-3). Assists—Iowa St. 7 (Ryan 5), Texas 16 (Lambert 7). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Iowa St. 31 (Team 3-5), Texas 43 (Collier 8-14). Total Fouls—Iowa St. 15, Texas 18. Technical Fouls—None. A—0.