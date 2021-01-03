College women's basketball: Iowa routs Illinois; No. 19 Texas dominates Iowa State

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Before taking the court Sunday at Illinois’ State Farm Center, Iowa women’s basketball coach Lisa Bluder talked to her team about getting into its “go zone.’’

The Hawkeyes quickly accomplished that with a focused effort on both ends of the floor, jumping out to a 35-10 lead after one quarter and never looking back in a 107-68 rout of Illinois.

“Especially after we got off to a slow start at Michigan State, it’s been a focus to start faster. We’ve talked about trying to get ourselves pumped up and prepared to come out strong. We want to get into that go zone,’’ Iowa forward McKenna Warnock said, referencing Iowa’s only other Big Ten road test.

There wasn’t anything slow about the way the way the Hawkeyes started against the Fighting Illini.

Iowa overwhelmed Illinois from the jump, hitting 57.1 percent of its 21 shots in the first quarter including a 7-of-12 touch from 3-point range.

On defense, the Hawkeyes limited Illinois to 4-of-19 shooting in the first quarter and never gave the Fighting Illini a chance to get much going after that while limiting Illinois to 37.1-percent shooting for the game.