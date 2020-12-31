College women's basketball: Hawkeyes deliver in clutch times to beat Rutgers

IOWA CITY – In the heat of the moment, Iowa responded.
The Hawkeyes dealt with plenty of pressure from the Rutgers women’s basketball team Thursday, but delivered when it mattered most in a 90-84 Big Ten victory at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
“For a young team going up against that type of pressure, I felt like we did OK, struggled a bit at times but improved as the game went on,’’ Iowa coach Lisa Bluder.
That improvement gave the Hawkeyes a chance down the stretch as the Scarlet Knights collected 33 points off of 19 Iowa turnovers.
Caitlin Clark led Iowa with 28 points, but all five Hawkeye starters finished in double figures and contributed difference-making baskets that allowed Iowa to hold off the Scarlet Knights and win their 41st straight home game.
The Hawkeyes maintained a hot-shooting hand throughout much of the game, knocking down shots at a 61.2-percent pace that included a 12-of-22 touch from 3-point range.
“McKenna (Warnock) got us going, Gabbie Marshall and Kate Martin hit some big threes, it was really a team effort,’’ Bluder said. “We did a lot of good things down the stretch to beat a good team.’’
Returning from an ankle sprain that kept her out of Iowa’s last game, Warnock finished with 18 points and helped the Hawkeyes to a seven-rebound advantage with her team-leading nine boards.
“It felt good to be back out there,’’ Warnock said.
Warnock hit four of her five 3-point baskets in the first quarter to help the Hawkeyes build a 20-point lead that didn’t last.
Rutgers pulled within two points by the half and traded leads with Iowa five times in the third quarter.
Marshall put an end to the back and forth, knocking down shots from behind the arc on consecutive possessions and giving the Hawkeyes a 59-54 lead with 2 minutes, 17 seconds to play in the third quarter.
The Scarlet Knights, led by a 34-point game from Arella Guirantes, did manage to pull within 71-70 on two of freshman Diamond Johnson’s 18 points with 3:48 left in the game.
But, Monika Czinano answered for Iowa on its next possession.
A three-point play by Clark with 2:09 remaining and eventually a 3-pointer by Kate Martin that extended the Hawkeye lead to 84-78 with :37 to go kept Iowa in control.
“I felt like Kate’s basket was really the dagger,’’ Bluder said. “We had a lot of people step up and that’s what we need. We need contributions from everybody.’’
The Hawkeyes (6-1, 2-1 Big Ten) especially needed that after a ragged second quarter.
Iowa committed 10 of its turnovers in the quarter but still maintained a 42-40 lead at the break following a first half which saw the teams trade mammoth runs.
The Hawkeyes surged ahead behind a 20-2 spurt before the Scarlet Knights (5-2, 1-2) answered with a 20-4 run of their own.
“We had our run, they had theirs and that kind of neutralized everything for the second half,’’ said Czinano, who finished with 17 points.
Rutgers’ propensity for turning opponents over was a concern of Bluder heading into the game and her worries weren’t without merit.
After Iowa buried a barrage of early 3-point baskets – six on its way to a 28-12 lead after one quarter – the Scarlet Knights ratcheted up the defensive intensity and clawed their way back into the game.
The Hawkeyes turned the ball over on six-of-eight possessions at one point midway through the second quarter.
“We just needed to slow down, make smarter decisions, make smarter passes and once we did that in the third quarter, we helped ourselves,’’ Clark said. “We got through it and we’ll learn from it.’’