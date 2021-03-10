College women's basketball: Czinano leads Iowa past Purdue

INDIANAPOLIS – Early or late, when Iowa needed Monika Czinano the most Wednesday the junior center delivered.
After helping the Hawkeyes overcome a wobbly start from the field in their Big Ten tournament opener, Czinano finished off a career-high 38-point performance with a strong fourth quarter that pushed Iowa past Purdue 83-72.
“The big thing was the win,’’ Czinano said. “I remember going home early last year. I didn’t want that again.’’
Czinano made sure of that in the fourth quarter, scoring 12 of her points including two free throws that put the Hawkeyes ahead to stay at 61-60 and fueled a quick 9-0 run.
A three-point play by Czinano, who hit 16 of the 18 shots she attempted and grabbed nine rebounds, then preceded a basket by McKenna Warnock that left Iowa in control 69-61 with just under six minutes remaining.
“Our 3-point shots weren’t falling – if you would have told me we would hit three and win by 11 I wouldn’t have believed it,’’ Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said. “The shots weren’t falling, but Monika Czinano’s were and we found her.’’
The victory moves the sixth-seeded Hawkeyes into an 8 p.m. quarterfinal against third-seeded Rutgers today at Bankers Life Field House.
“Win and move on. Get that first win down and move on,’’ Bluder said. “I knew it would be a battle with Purdue and it was.’’
Czinano, who scored 12 points on 5-of-11 shooting in Iowa’s 87-81 win over Purdue in January, matched that total one minute into the second quarter Wednesday and hit her first nine shots from the field.
Czinano’s work served as a calming influence of sorts for the Hawkeyes, who fell behind early in the game but led 17-15 after one quarter on a buzzer-beating 3-point basket from the top of the key by Caitlin Clark.
Clark finished with 27 points in the victory, but her three to end the opening quarter were her first of the game and followed an 0-for-5 start from the field by the Big Ten freshman of the year.
Clark settled in as the game progressed and hit the second of two free throws with six seconds remaining in the second quarter to send Iowa into the locker room with a 37-36 halftime advantage.
Czinano’s start allowed the Hawkeyes (16-8) to build a 32-24 advantage with midway through the second quarter before the Boilermakers rallied.
Purdue (7-16) used a pull-up jumper by Brooke Moore off of a turnover to pull within 34-31, then tied the game at 34-34 with 1:36 to go in the half on a 3-pointer by Moore off of an offensive rebound.
A lay-in by Kayana Traylor put the Boilermakers in front 36-34 with 1:04 remaining in the half before Clark connected on three free throws in the final minute to create an Iowa edge.