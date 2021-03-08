College women's basketball: Clark named Big Ten freshman of the year

There was little doubt.

After being named the Big Ten freshman of the week a record 13 times in the 15 weeks the conference presented the honor, Iowa’s Caitlin Clark was named Monday as the Big Ten freshman of the year.

Conference coaches and media panel both unanimously named the Hawkeye guard who leads the nation in scoring as a first team all-Big Ten selection, a first for an Iowa freshman, and she was joined in receiving first-team honors by teammate Monika Czinano.

Clark became the sixth Hawkeye to be named as the Big Ten’s top freshman – the first since Jaime Printy in 2010 — following a superlative-filled freshman season.

“In four years, I’m going to use every adjective to describe her,’’ Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said around the midpoint of her team’s 15-8 season which continues with an 8 p.m. match-up with Purdue on Wednesday in the Big Ten tournament.

There wasn’t much the 6-foot guard from West Des Moines Dowling didn’t do for the Hawkeyes.

She leads Division I women’s basketball with a scoring average of 27.4 points per game, 92 3-point baskets, 631 total points and an average of four 3-point baskets per game.