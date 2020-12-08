College women's basketball: Clark, Ashley Joens highlight Cy-Hawk showdown

Iowa and the Iowa State program the Hawkeye women’s basketball team hosts Wednesday were among Caitlin Clark’s final college choices.
She settled on Iowa in part because she liked the Hawkeyes’ style of play and how she would fit into it.
Three games into her collegiate career, the fit is evident.
Clark was named Monday as both the Big Ten player of the week and the conference’s freshman of the week.
“That’s rare air, to win both awards in one week,’’ Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said Monday during her weekly news conference. “That’s very difficult to do.’’
The only other Hawkeye to win both honors in the same week was Samantha Logic, who earned both honors twice in a three-week span in February, 2012.
Nebraska’s Jessica Shepard is the most recent Big Ten player to earn both Big Ten player and freshman of the week recognition, accomplishing that on Jan. 25, 2016.
Clark accomplished it by averaging 26.5 points, nine assists, four rebounds and 2.5 steals per game while running the point in wins at Drake and in Iowa’s Big Ten opener against Wisconsin.
Her work included 30 points and 13 assists in the victory over the Bulldogs, a homecoming of sorts for the 6-foot guard from West Des Moines Dowling who became the first NCAA Division I freshman in six seasons to reach 30 points and 10 assists in a game.
Clark’s points against Drake were the most for a Big Ten freshman since Michigan’s Hallie Thome scored 31 in a 2016 game against Minnesota and her assists were the most for a freshman in the league since Maryland’s Destiny Slocum had 13 in a 2017 game against Illinois.
While pleased with what has transpired as she works toward Wednesday’s 6:30 p.m. game against the Cyclones, Clark believes she has plenty of room to grow.
“There are going to be nights when the shots aren’t falling for me and as frustrating as that is, I need to be able to rely on the great players around me,’’ Clark said. “Monika (Czinano), she makes every shot she takes. I need to put that type of talent to work.’’
Bluder sees that as part of the natural adjustment players make as they adapt to the college game.
She said among areas Clark is working on is how to realize now is the difference between a good shot and a great shot.
“She has things to work on, like every player, but for having three games under her belt at this level, she is doing some remarkable things,’’ Bluder said.
Clark is anxious for the chance to do that work, believing the results will only help the Hawkeyes build on their 3-0 start to the season.
“I’ve always seen us as a team playing with a chip on our shoulder and we’re starting to show that we are a good team … but we need to stay hungry,’’ Clark said
And this week that means preparing for a match-up with an opponent she knows all about.
Clark was teammates with the Cyclones’ Ashley Joens on a USA Basketball team a year ago and previously teamed up with her and Iowa State’s Aubrey Joens and Kylie Feuerbach in the All-Iowa Attack AAU program.
“Ashley is a heck of a player and always has been,’’ Clark said. “It was a lot of fun being on the same team with her and it will be the same going up against her now.’’
