LOS ANGELES — Awards continue to flow in for Iowa women's basketball superstar Caitlin Clark.

The 6-foot guard was named the Wooden Award National Player of the Year, Tuesday. The honor, awarded annually to the most outstanding women’s basketball player who achieves tremendous on-court success, marks Clark's fifth such honor.

Clark, who most recently set a new women's NCAA Tournament record with 191 points, also earned Player of the Year honors from the Associated Press (AP), United States Basketball Writers Association, The Athletic and Atlanta Tipoff Club, which gives out the Naismith Award.

Joining Clark as a finalist for the Wooden award are Aliyah Boston (South Carolina), Cameron Brink (Stanford), Mackenzie Holmes (Indiana), and Maddy Siegrist (Villanova). All five players are invited to Los Angeles for the 47th annual presentation of the Wooden Award.

The Wooden Award Gala will honor the Men’s and Women’s Wooden Award winners and will include the presentation of the Wooden Award All-America teams in Los Angeles on Friday, April 7.

Honorees were certified by their universities as meeting or exceeding the criteria of the Wooden Award. Criteria for the Wooden Award stipulates candidates must: achieve a cumulative grade point average of 2.00, exhibit strength of character on and off the court, contribute to a team effort and excel on offense and defense.

The award also requires that performance over the course of the entire season be considered.

Clark finished the season averaging 27.8 points per game, 8.6 assists per game, and 7.1 rebounds per game. She became the first player in NCAA Division I women’s basketball history to record 1,055 points and 320 assists in a single season. Both of which shattered Big Ten and school single season records.

Clark helped lead the Hawkeyes to their first National Championship appearance in school history in her junior season.

It is the first time that an Iowa women’s basketball player has won the Wooden Award since the inception of the women's category in 2004. Former Iowa star Megan Gustafson finished as a finalist for the Wooden Award in 2019.