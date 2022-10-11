College women's basketbal: Big Ten coaches heap praise on Iowa's Clark

Game planning for Caitlin Clark is one thing, but appreciating the game the Big Ten preseason player of the year brings to the court for Iowa is another.

The junior who led the country in scoring and assists last season – a combination that was a first in NCAA Division I history – was the subject of multiple questions Tuesday at the Big Ten preseason media day in Minneapolis.

And Clark, who joined teammates Monika Czinano and Kate Martin at the event, even found time to ask a question during a news conference.

She asked Hawkeye coach Lisa Bluder what makes an Iowa team that returns five starters and is the preseason favorite to repeat as Big Ten champions unique.

Bluder took it all stride.

She smiled, then said, “I love going to work every day because of this, right? I love this team. These are incredible women that I would want my children to be around. Every day is something new with these guys. I always feel like being around them keeps you young.’’

It is Iowa opponents who are collecting gray hair, trying to figure out how to deal the versatility of Clark in the backcourt and two-time Division I field goal percentage leader Czinano down low.

“It’s going to be a competitive race again. We understand Iowa is at the top of it, returning everybody, and the rest of us are chasing them,’’ Indiana coach Teri Moren said. “But there is a lot of parity it our conference but we’re still fighting to get people across the country to understand how good it is.’’

Clark helps make that argument.

Coach after coach mentioned how Clark, one of five college players to sign a name, image and likeness deal with Nike, has become the face of women’s basketball in the Big Ten.

“We’re extremely blessed and lucky to have Caitlin in our league, the national attention she gets and what it does to elevate our game and our brands,’’ Purdue coach Katie Gearlds said. “I hate playing against her, hate game planning against here, but what she does, she puts eyes on all of us.’’

Maryland coach Brenda Frese described Clark as “electric’’ and called a “once-in-a-lifetime’’ player to come through the conference.

“When you watch those all-Americans, it’s so rare,’’ Frese said. “… She’s made such a difference, obviously at Iowa, but in the country. She’s a game changer, a special player to watch. Not fun to have to scout and coach against, but truly one of those you have to appreciate.’’

Bluder doesn’t take that or anything else about the returning talent Iowa has from last season’s 24-8 team for granted.

She used terms like humble and fun to describe Clark, saying she is someone teammates enjoy being around.

The experience and depth the Hawkeyes return positions Iowa as a likely preseason top-10 team this year, something Bluder wants her team to embrace.

“I told our team the other day when we were picked as the number one team in the preseason in the Big Ten that that can be a lot of pressure, but it can also be something enjoyable,’’ Bluder said. “… I want our team to remember that pressure is a privilege. Enjoy it.’’