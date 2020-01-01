IOWA CITY — Iowa did more than rebound from a loss in its Big Ten women’s basketball opener.
The Hawkeyes shot, shared the ball and dominated Illinois from start to finish on Tuesday, scoring a school-record point total in a 108-72 rout of the Fighting Illini (9-4, 0-2) in front of a New Year’s Eve matinee crowd of 6,942 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
“There’s no such thing as perfection in basketball, but we really clicked on offense,’ coach Lisa Bluder said. “I’m really proud of our women because we didn’t play well at Nebraska. I’m proud of the way they focused on Illinois. We came out and played like it was the Big Ten championship game. We prepared that way, too, and I love that.’
There was a lot to like about an Iowa effort led by a career-high 33-point game from senior guard Kathleen Doyle, who connected on 11 of the 14 shots she attempted.
The Hawkeyes (10-3, 1-1) shot 73.3 percent in the each of the first two quarters to build a 57-38 lead by halftime.
Iowa, topping its previous school scoring record by a single point, shot 65 percent for the game, hitting 39 of 60 shots and collected 34 assists on its 39 field goals in addition to controlling the boards by a 43-25 margin.
“When everyone is moving the ball, sharing it that way, this game is a lot of fun,’ Doyle said.
The Hawkeyes lead the nation in assists and Bluder had one word to describe Iowa’s passing as it evened its Big Ten record at 1-1.
“Beautiful,’ Bluder said. “It’s a little thing, but we don’t have the coaches feed players the ball when we’re doing drills in practice. We have the players feed the players the ball and I do think that makes a difference in how comfortable they are working together.’
While Monika Czinano and Amanda Ollinger reached double figures with their work down low before halftime, that also opened things up on the perimeter where Makenzie Meyer accounted for five of the 13 3-point field goals the Hawkeyes accumulated while shooting 50 percent from behind the arc.
“We just kept at it, finding each other in good positions to score,’ said Ollinger, who recorded 12 points and 14 rebounds to record the first double-double of her career.
Iowa 108, Illinois 72
ILLINOIS (9-4, 0-2) — Myles 7-11 3-5 18, Andrews 3-7 0-0 6, Ephraim 2-5 1-4 5, Beasley 2-7 0-0 5, Holesinska 4-12 0-0 11, Robins 2-3 0-0 5, Waleski 0-0 0-0 0, Rice 0-2 0-0 0, Terry 1-10 3-4 5, Peebles 5-11 3-4 14, Edwards 0-0 0-0 0, Joens 0-1 3-4 3. Totals 26-69 13-21 72.
IOWA (10-3, 1-1) — Ollinger 6-7 0-0 12, Czinano 7-10 2-2 16, Ma. Meyer 5-10 0-0 15, Sevillian 2-2 0-0 6, Doyle 11-14 9-9 33, Taiwo 3-5 0-0 8, Me. Meyer 0-1 0-0 0, Warnoick 1-2 3-6 6, Martin 0-4 0-0 0, Sanders 1-1 0-0 2, Cook 1-1 0-0 2, Marshall 2-3 3-4 8, Ramos 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 39-60 17-21 108.
Illinois 14 24 15 19 — 72
Iowa 27 30 25 26 — 108
3-point goals — Illinois 7-17 (Myles 1-3, Andrews 0-2, Emphraim 0-1, Beasley 1-1, Holesinka 3-6, Robins 1-1, Terry 0-1, Peebles 1-2), Iowa 13-26 (Ollinger 0-1, Ma. Meyer 5-10, Sevillian 2-2, Doyle 2-3, Taiwo 2-4, Me. Meyer 0-1, Warnock 1-2, Martin 0-1, Marshall 1-2). Rebounds — Illinois 25 (Myles 5), Iowa 43 (Ollinger 14). Assists — Illinois 12 (Holesinka 5), Iowa 34 (Sevillian 7). Turnovers — Illinois 9 (Ephraim 2), Iowa 13 (Doyle 4). Total fouls — Illinois 21, Iowa 20. Fouled out — none. Att. — 6,942.
