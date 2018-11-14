BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Megan Gustafson scored 29 points, making all 13 of her shots, Makenzie Meyer made five 3-pointers and scored a career-high 21 points and No. 13 Iowa beat Western Kentucky 104-67 on Tuesday night.
Gustafson became the second player in program history to surpass 1,000 career rebounds with six boards in the first half. She scored 12 straight Iowa points spanning the third-quarter break.
Hannah Stewart added 14 points for Iowa (3-0), which has its highest ranking since the Feb. 16, 2016.
Iowa led 50-36 at halftime behind Gustafson’s 13 points and six rebounds. Meyer and Alexis Sevillian each scored 11 points. The Hawkeyes had 18 assists on 22 field goals, and shot 64.7 percent from the field. The Hilltoppers were held to just 10 points in the third quarter, and trailed 79-46.
Raneem Elgedawy and Alexis Brewer each scored 14 points — with 26 coming in the first half — for Western Kentucky (0-3), which faced ranked Louisville in its opener and later Oklahoma.
Iowa 104, West. Kentucky 67
IOWA (3-0) — Gustafson 13-13 3-4 29, Stewart 7-8 0-0 14, Davis 4-8 0-0 9, Meyer 7-12 2-2 21, Sevillian 4-11 0-0 11, Cook 0-0 0-0 0, Czinano 1-2 0-0 2, Ollinger 3-4 2-2 9, Valino Ramos 0-0 0-0 0, Sanders 3-3 0-0 9, Taiwo 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 42-61 7-8 104.
W. KENTUCKY (0-3) — Elgedawy 6-15 2-2 14, Givens 4-12 2-2 13, Abdelgawad 2-5 2-2 7, Brewer 4-11 2-2 14, Creech 0-1 2-4 2, Allen 0-5 0-0 0, Niang 3-6 0-1 6, Searcy 0-0 0-0 0, Bopp 0-0 0-0 0, Porter 5-9 0-0 11, Smith 0-3 0-1 0, Totals 24-67 10-14 67.
Iowa 26 24 29 25 — 104
W. Kentucky 16 20 10 21 — 67
3-point goals—Iowa 13-28 (Davis 1-5, Meyer 5-10, Sevillian 3-8, Ollinger 1-2, Sanders 3-3), W. Kentucky 9-22 (Givens 3-8, Abdelgawad 1-1, Brewer 4-6, Niang 0-3, Porter 1-1, Smith 0-3). Assists—Iowa 34 (Meyer 8), W. Kentucky 13 (Brewer 5). Fouled out—none. Rebounds—Iowa 37 (Gustafson 12), W. Kentucky 28 (Elgedawy 8). Total fouls—Iowa 20, W. Kentucky 15. A—1,301.
