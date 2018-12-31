EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Nia Clouden scored 27 points, Jenna Allen had 17 rebounds, both career highs, and No. 20 Michigan State pulled away from No. 16 Iowa in the second half on Sunday for an 84-70 win in the Big Ten Conference opener.
The one-two punch for the Spartans (11-1) offset a 30-point, 14-rebound outing for Megan Gustafson, who became the all-time leading scorer for the Hawkeyes (9-3). Gustafson surpassed former teammate Ally Disterhoft (2,102) and men’s great Roy Marble (2,116). Gustafson, the nation’s leading scorer (26.5 ppg), now has 2,124 points.
The turning point was the third quarter when Michigan State shot 50 percent and outscored Iowa, which shot 17 percent (2 of 12), 23-10 to take a 60-53 lead.
Michigan St. 84, Iowa 70
IOWA (9-3) — Gustafson 11-19 8-12 30, Stewart 4-6 0-0 8, Davis 2-8 5-6 9, Doyle 4-13 0-0 10, Meyer 2-7 0-0 4, Ollinger 0-1 0-0 0, Sevillian 3-7 1-2 9, Totals 26-61 14-20 70.
MICHIGAN ST. (11-1) — Gaines 1-4 0-0 2, Allen 9-14 0-0 20, Clouden 10-19 6-9 27, Colley 1-8 0-0 3, McCutcheon 2-8 3-4 8, Belles 0-0 0-0 0, Cook 5-8 4-4 14, Cooks 0-5 0-0 0, Hollie 5-7 0-0 10, Totals 33-73 13-17 84.
Iowa 23 20 10 17 — 70
Michigan St. 23 14 23 24 — 84
3-point goals — Iowa 4-18 (Davis 0-4, Doyle 2-5, Meyer 0-4, Sevillian 2-5), Michigan St. 5-15 (Allen 2-4, Clouden 1-2, Colley 1-4, McCutcheon 1-4, Cook 0-1). Assists — Iowa 19 (Davis 6), Michigan St. 20 (McCutcheon 7). Fouled out — none. Rebounds — Iowa 34 (Gustafson 14), Michigan St. 48 (Allen 17). Total fouls — Iowa 16, Michigan St. 19. A — 9,520.
