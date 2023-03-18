IOWA CITY — Incredible. Loud. Tough. Lucky.

The words ranged widely as the players and coaches of both teams attempted to describe the experience of playing in front of the sold out crowd in Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday.

But, one thing was certain. The 14,382 fans on hand for the Hawkeyes’ 95-43 win in the first round of the women’s NCAA tournament was no every day, ho-hum accomplish.

No, this was something special.

As the Hawkeyes got off to a quick start, the crowd made its presence felt with each Caitlin Clark dime, Monika Czinano rebound or Gabbie Marshall three-pointer.

Clark credited senior guard Molly Davis for the play which ignited the crowd the most—a fast break and one which gave Iowa a 48-29 lead with 2:02 remaining in the first half.

“The play where Molly got a fast break and one…I think that was the loudest I heard our crowd all day,” Clark said. “They were screaming…Our crowd was incredible. We are so lucky that we get to play in that type of atmosphere.”

Czinano called the opportunity an indescribable experience. Although the senior forward struggled to find the right words, she offered a glimpse into what the moment meant.

“It is really special because we are almost expecting it which is so crazy for women’s basketball,” Czinano said. “Walking out there and seeing that this is what Coach [Lisa] Bluder and the coaches have built—this culture here at Iowa. These fans care so much about women’s sports. A lot of places do not have anything like that. You get the biggest adrenaline rush.”

For Iowa’s opponent, Southeastern Louisiana, the crowd more than doubled their most well attended game this season—a road test against LSU in front of 6,592. For home games, the Lions on average drew 440 people.

SELU guards Hailey Giaratano and Jalencia Pierre both noted the hostile environment as a new experience.

Ayla Guzzardo, SELU head coach, said Giaratano and Pierre were being modest with their comments on the crowd.

“This is why we play and coach the sport,” Guzzardo said. “What they brought to women’s basketball is awesome…We had fans shaking our hands on the way out…That’s what you want—people supporting women’s basketball.”

“14,000 is loud. It’s loud and tough to call plays and tough to hear anything and tough to hear the refs call fouls. It’s a great atmosphere and something they will remember forever.”

However, few know better how special the Hawkeye’s crowd was than Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder.

A member of the Northern Iowa women’s basketball team from 1979-1983, Bluder remembers a time when Title IX and support for women’s athletics were in their infancy.

“We played in the [UNI-Dome,]” Bluder said. “I don’t know how many the Dome seats but we’d have maybe 200 people there if we were lucky. It was like back page news, you know, our game, if you could have it there even.”

“So to see where it has come, it is just so rewarding. It is really indescribable how far it has come because it does not feel like it’s been that long. I know my players would say, ‘Oh my gosh—’70s?—Are you kidding, coach?’ It does not feel like it has been that long, but it has grown by leaps and bounds…To be able to sell this arena out in an hour, you know, that is really, when we came here, we had dreamed about that.”

With a smile, wave and a couple high fives, Bluder strolled off the court following the win and called out to the throng of Hawkeye fans crowding the northern tunnel of Carver-Hawkeye Arena, thanking all for coming to the contest.

“The crowd was amazing,” Bluder said. “It’s a Friday afternoon. It’s a workday and we have 14,000-plus in here on a Friday afternoon, and we are going to need every one of them to come back on Sunday afternoon because we know that’s going to be a good challenge.”

Bluder has no reason to worry whether the fans will be back for the Hawkeyes’ battle against 10-seed Georgia or not.

The Hawkeyes sold out both the first and second round games in Carver-Hawkeye within the first hour of ticket sales on Monday.

The fans will be back.

Iowa is, after all, the Center of the Women’s Basketball Universe.

“We really are the center,” Czinano said. “It is not a joke anymore…I was not shocked it was sold out, but in 13 minutes is insane. I watch YouTube videos longer than it took for us to sell out Carver.”

Photos: Iowa women's basketball vs. Southeastern Louisiana in NCAA opening round WBBall Iowa vs. SE Lou 22 WBBall Iowa vs. SE Lou 18 WBBall Iowa vs. SE Lou 8 WBBall Iowa vs. SE Lou 21 WBBall Iowa vs. SE Lou 5 WBBall Iowa vs. SE Lou 9 WBBall Iowa vs. SE Lou 12 WBBall Iowa vs. SE Lou 23 WBBall Iowa vs. SE Lou 20 WBBall Iowa vs. SE Lou 19 WBBall Iowa vs. SE Lou 16 WBBall Iowa vs. SE Lou 14 WBBall Iowa vs. SE Lou 17 WBBall Iowa vs. SE Lou 10 WBBall Iowa vs. SE Lou 15 WBBall Iowa vs. SE Lou 13 WBBall Iowa vs. SE Lou 6 WBBall Iowa vs. SE Lou 4 WBBall Iowa vs. SE Lou 11 WBBall Iowa vs. SE Lou 7 WBBall Iowa vs. SE Lou 2 WBBall Iowa vs. SE Lou 1 WBBall Iowa vs. SE Lou 3