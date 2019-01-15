Try 1 month for 99¢

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Megan Gustafson had 34 points, 13 rebounds and four assists for her nation-leading 15th double-double of the season and No. 22 Iowa beat No. 23 Minnesota 81-63 on Monday night.

It was Gustafson’s 70th career double-double. She was 16 of 22 from the field and also had three blocks.

Tania Davis added 21 points with seven assists for Iowa (12-4, 3-2 Big Ten). Hannah Stewart added 10 points and nine rebounds and Kathleen Doyle had 11 points, seven assists and a career-high four steals.

Trailing 40-32 at halftime, Iowa used a 24-9 third quarter to pull away as Minnesota was held to 23 second-half points.

Kenisha Bell scored 22 points for Minnesota (12-4, 1-4), which has lost four straight under first-year coach Lindsay Whalen. Taiye Bello notched her seventh double-double of the season with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

It was the Gophers’ second loss in 12 games this season at Williams Arena.

Iowa 81, Minnesota 63

IOWA (12-4) — Gustafson 16-22 2-2 34, Stewart 4-5 2-2 10, Davis 8-10 2-2 21, Doyle 4-8 2-4 11, Meyer 0-3 0-0 0, Czinano 0-0 0-0 0, Ollinger 0-0 0-0 0, Sevillian 2-6 0-0 5, Totals 34-54 8-10 81.

MINNESOTA (12-4) — Bello 5-11 2-3 12, Lamke 3-7 2-4 8, Bell 9-20 4-7 22, Brunson 1-7 1-2 4, Pitts 6-17 0-0 16, Garrido Perez 0-1 0-0 0, Kaposi 0-2 1-2 1, Staples 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-65 10-18 63.

Iowa 23 9 24 25 — 81

Minnesota 19 21 9 14 — 63

3-point goals—Iowa 5-13 (Davis 3-4, Doyle 1-3, Meyer 0-2, Sevillian 1-4), Minnesota 5-24 (Bell 0-3, Brunson 1-6, Pitts 4-14, Garrido Perez 0-1). Assists—Iowa 25 (Davis 7), Minnesota 13 (Pitts 4). Fouled out—Minnesota Lamke. Rebounds—Iowa 32 (Gustafson 13), Minnesota 31 (Bello 12). Total fouls—Iowa 18, Minnesota 14. A—5,439.

