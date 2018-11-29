SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — After routing Iowa, Arike Ogunbowale and No. 1 Notre Dame can now turn their attention to their showdown Sunday with No. 2 UConn.
“It’s one of the best rivalries in college basketball,” said Ogunbowale after she scored 30 points and her fellow starters all finished in double figures as the Irish routed 14th-ranked Hawkeyes 105-71 on Thursday night.
“When we play like that and play together, we’re really unstoppable,” Ogunbowale said after shooting 13 of 21 from the field against the Hawkeyes.
Brianna Turner added 14 points and 11 rebounds while Marina Mabrey had 18 points in her second game after missing the first five contests with a quad injury.
“It was probably one of our better games of the season,” McGraw said. “I think we still have a lot of work to do defensively. But I was really excited about the assist-to-turnover ratio. That’s the thing that has been missing.”
The Irish had 21 assists on their 40 baskets and committed just nine turnovers as McGraw rested her regulars for most of the final quarter during which the lead reached 39 points.
“Offensively, they are just a juggernaut — there are so many weapons and so many people you have to guard on that team,” Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said. “It was their offense which took us out of our game.”
Megan Gustafson scored 26 points with 10 rebounds, Tania Davis had 15 points and Hannah Stewart added 12 for Iowa (4-2), which was outrebounded 49-36 by Notre Dame and committed 18 turnovers.
Iowa hosts Robert Morris Sunday.
Notre Dame 105, Iowa 71
IOWA (4-2) — Stewart 5-9 2-2 12, Gustafson 11-16 4-5 26, Davis 6-15 0-0 15, Meyer 4-13 0-0 10, Sevillian 2-10 0-0 4, Cook 0-0 0-0 0, Czinano 0-0 0-0 0, Ollinger 1-3 0-0 2, Sanders 0-3 2-2 2, Totals 29-69 8-9 71.
NOTRE DAME (7-0) — Shepard 5-10 0-0 10, Turner 4-8 6-8 14, Mabrey 6-13 3-4 18, Ogunbowale 13-21 1-2 30, Young 6-11 3-4 15, Butler 0-2 0-0 0, Cosgrove 1-5 0-0 3, Patterson 2-6 0-0 4, Vaughn 1-1 2-2 4, Benz 1-1 0-0 2, Gilbert 1-1 0-0 3, Prohaska 0-2 2-2 2, Totals 40-81 17-22 105.
Iowa 17 17 14 23 — 71
Notre Dame 28 17 34 26 — 105
3-point goals—Iowa 5-25 (Davis 3-7, Meyer 2-9, Sevillian 0-7, Ollinger 0-1, Sanders 0-1), Notre Dame 8-19 (Mabrey 3-9, Ogunbowale 3-5, Cosgrove 1-4, Gilbert 1-1). Assists—Iowa 18 (Sevillian 6), Notre Dame 21 (Young 6). Fouled out—Notre Dame Vaughn. Rebounds—Iowa 36 (Gustafson 10), Notre Dame 49 (Turner 11). Total fouls—Iowa 18, Notre Dame 11. A—7,968.
