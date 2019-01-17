IOWA CITY – It wasn’t the quantity, but the quality that mattered Thursday night for the Iowa women’s basketball team.
The 22nd-ranked Hawkeyes collected only three 3-point field goals, but the timing of two of them helped lift Iowa to a 75-61 victory over Michigan in front of a crowd of 6,287 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Makenzie Meyer and Tania Davis finished off a run of 10 unanswered points by the Hawkeyes near the start of the third quarter by drilling shots from behind the arc as Iowa pulled away from a 32-31 advantage.
“Couldn’t have come at a better time,’’ Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said. “I loved our third quarter. We shot it well, defended well, held them to nine points. We just did a lot of things well at that point in the game.’’
Hannah Stewart slipped behind the Wolverines’ defense for the first two scores that fueled a surge the Hawkeyes matched with their work at the other end of the court.
After allowing the Wolverines to pull down 11 offensive boards in the first half, the Hawkeyes surrendered one over the final two quarters.
That combined with an offense that recorded 25 assists on 34 field goals and committed just two turnovers in the second half after turning the ball over seven times in the opening two quarters.
That all added up to a 22-9 advantage in the third quarter which left Iowa in control 54-38, an effort which followed a strong second-half performance as the Hawkeyes rallied from eight points down at intermission to win at Minnesota on Monday.
“It’s all about being patient, figuring out what the other team is doing defensively, how they’re guarding Megan (Gustafson) and then adjusting,’’ Davis said. “Sometimes, you prepare two days for something and the opponent comes out with something different.’’
The Wolverines challenged Gustafson with frequent double teams, something the Hawkeyes have seen on plenty of occasions during the 13-4 start to the season and even in opening the Big Ten at 4-2.
She responded by sharing the team lead in assists with Davis. Both finished with six apiece, with Gustafson’s total complementing team-leading totals of 21 points and 16 rebounds.
Gustafson and Stewart, who finished with 16 points and six boards, led Iowa to a 52-48 advantage in paint points against a Michigan inside attack that is at the core of the Wolverines’ approach.
Naz Hillmon, a 6-foot-2 freshman, and 6-5 sophomore Hallie Thome led the Wolverines (11-7, 2-4) with 16 and 15 points, respectively, but neutralizing things inside as Michigan went 1-for-15 from 3-point range allowed Iowa to thrive.
“We go against taller guys in practice all the time, so we felt prepared. They get us ready for this type of physical game,’’ said Stewart, who combined with Gustafson to hit 17-of-26 shots.
The Hawkeyes shot 57.6 percent from the field for the game, including a 51.7-percent touch in the first half, but led only 32-29 at the break.
Alexis Sevillian created that margin, breaking a 27-27 deadlock when she ended the combined 0-for-11 start from 3-point range for both teams, by knocking down a 3-point basket with 2 minutes, 6 seconds remaining in the second quarter.
Michigan kept things close by turning seven Hawkeye turnovers into 10 points and scoring seven points off of its 11 offensive boards in the first two quarters.
“Once we kept them off the offensive boards and settled down to take better care of the ball, we put ourselves in a good position,’’ Bluder said. “This is a busy week and two wins in two games is a good way to start it.’’
