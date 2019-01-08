IOWA CITY (AP) — Megan Gustafson had 21 points and 12 rebounds for her 13th double-double of the season, Kathleen Doyle added 15 points with seven assists and No. 19 Iowa beat Wisconsin 71-53 on Monday night for its 20th consecutive victory in the series.
The last victory for Wisconsin in the series was 84-73 at home on Feb. 11, 2007 and its last win at Iowa was 88-78 on Feb. 6, 2005.
Makenzie Meyer added 10 points and five assists for Iowa (11-3, 2-1 Big Ten). Gustafson entered leading the NCAA in scoring at 26.8 points per game and ranking fifth in rebounds per game at 12.9. She’s third in field goal percentage at 71.1.
Gustafson had six points and seven rebounds in the first half to help Iowa build a 34-27 lead.
Iowa 71, Wisconsin 53
WISCONSIN (10-6, 1-3) — Howard 1-6 0-4 2, Karlis 3-9 0-2 8, Lewis 10-15 2-4 22, Gilreath 0-5 0-0 0, Van Leeuwen 3-11 0-0 7, Crowley 0-0 0-0 0, Laszewski 5-6 0-0 10, Beverley 1-3 0-0 2, Bragg 0-0 0-2 0, Hale 1-2 0-0 2, Luehring 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 24-59 2-12 53.
IOWA (11-3, 2-1) — Stewart 5-12 1-2 11, Gustafson 9-16 3-3 21, Davis 2-7 0-0 4, Doyle 5-13 2-2 15, Meyer 4-7 0-0 10, Cook 0-1 0-0 0, Czinano 1-1 0-1 2, Ollinger 2-2 1-2 5, Valino Ramos 0-0 0-0 0, Sanders 0-0 0-0 0, Sevillian 1-4 0-0 3, Taiwo 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-63 7-10 71.
Wisconsin 13 14 13 13 — 53
Iowa 21 13 19 18 — 71
3-point goals — Wisconsin 3-12 (Karlis 2-3, Lewis 0-1, Gilreath 0-2, Van Leeuwen 1-4, Hale 0-1, Luehring 0-1), Iowa 6-18 (Davis 0-2, Doyle 3-6, Meyer 2-5, Cook 0-1, Sevillian 1-4). Assists — Wisconsin 11 (Karlis 5), Iowa 23 (Doyle 7). Fouled out — Howard, Rebounds — Wisconsin 40 (Lewis 11), Iowa 36 (Gustafson 12). Total fouls — Wisconsin 19, Iowa 13. A — 3,428.
