AMES (AP) — Seniors Kathleen Doyle, Makenzie Meyer and Amanda Ollinger made certain that they’d leave Iowa without ever losing to the rival Cyclones.
Doyle scored 21 points, Monika Czinano had 20 and the Hawkeyes beat Iowa State 75-69 on Wednesday, their fourth straight victory over the rival Cyclones.
Meyer scored 18 points on 6-of-10 shooting for the Hawkeyes (7-2), who held Iowa State (6-2) to just 31.9 percent shooting from the floor.
“I’m really happy for our three seniors. They went 4-0 against Iowa State in their careers. And that’s something because of the respect we have for this program,” Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said after beating Iowa State coach Bill Fennelly four times in a row for the first time in her 19 seasons in Iowa City.
Iowa blew an early nine-point lead heading into the final period. But Meyer came up big when it mattered, following a 3 with a layup to push the Hawkeyes’ lead to 64-55 with 4:33 left.
Ashley Joens had five straight points to pull Iowa State within 66-62. But Czinano beat the shot clock after a key offensive rebound, putting Iowa up six with 47.4 seconds left. Doyle then hit four free throws in the final 10 seconds. She finished 10 of 12 from the line.
“We withstood the runs,” Bluder said. “There’s momentum and shifts in the game, and we didn’t let it get to us.”
Iowa, with the help of an early 11-0 run and 9-of-12 shooting in the second quarter, led 36-29 at halftime. But the Cyclones rallied in the third quarter, as Joens scored nine points in the frame to make it 48-all heading into the fourth. Czinano answered with two quick baskets, and Tomi Taiwo’s 3 put the Hawkeyes back ahead 55-48 in less than thee minutes.
Ollinger had just two points, but she grabbed a career-high 20 rebounds.
“Sometimes the ball just happens to fall your way,” said Ollinger. “Just be aggressive on the boards. That’s all you can do.”
Joens, the only player in America averaging at least 20 points and 10 boards while shooting over 40 percent, led the Cyclones with 26 points and 12 rebounds. Ines Nezerwa added 18 with 10 rebounds for her first double-double.
But Iowa State also got just two points from its reserves.
“Their bench was very good. Ours was not,” Fennelly said.
Fennelly was on the sidelines despite losing his father, William Fennelly, at the age of 86 earlier Wednesday. The Cyclones honored Fennelly’s dad with a moment of silence before the game.
“It was a hard day. Our family is so connected. My name is the same as my dad’s,” said an emotional Fennelly after the game. “These are tough days. But I’ve been blessed.
“The players, their staff was incredible before and after the game. That’s something I want to make sure everyone knows that and hears, because this rivalry can get a little bit over the top,” Fennelly said of the Hawkeyes. “They couldn’t have been more gracious.”
Iowa 75, Iowa St. 69
IOWA (7-2) — Ollinger 1-4 0-2 2, Czinano 9-17 2-2 20, Doyle 5-14 10-12 21, Meyer 6-10 3-4 18, Sevillian 0-5 0-0 0, Marshall 0-4 0-0 0, Taiwo 3-4 0-0 9, Warnock 2-2 0-0 5, Totals 26-60 15-20 75.
IOWA ST. (6-2) — Nezerwa 8-16 1-2 18, Scott 1-8 7-8 10, Espenmiller-McGraw 3-8 1-2 8, Joens 7-20 12-15 26, Johnson 2-12 0-0 5, Kane 0-0 0-0 0, Camber 1-5 0-0 2, Thurmon 0-0 0-0 0, Washington 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-69 21-27 69.
Iowa 11 25 12 27 — 75
Iowa St. 14 15 19 21 — 69
3-point goals — Iowa 8-19 (Doyle 1-2, Meyer 3-6, Sevillian 0-4, Marshall 0-3, Taiwo 3-3, Warnock 1-1), Iowa St. 4-20 (Nezerwa 1-3, Scott 1-6, Espenmiller-McGraw 1-3, Joens 0-1, Johnson 1-5, Camber 0-2). Assists — Iowa 17 (Meyer 5), Iowa St. 11 (Johnson 6). Fouled out — Iowa Ollinger, Rebounds — Iowa 38 (Ollinger 20), Iowa St. 48 (Joens 12). Total fouls—Iowa 20, Iowa St. 17. A — 10,196.
