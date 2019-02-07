IOWA CITY — Megan Gustafson may only have a handful of games left at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in her collegiate career, but the Iowa senior is still making memories.
Gustafson scored 41 points and grabbed 14 rebounds Thursday to lead the 16th-ranked Hawkeyes to an 86-71 women’s basketball victory over 23rd-ranked Michigan State.
"It’s my last few games here and I’m cherishing every single game," Gustafson said in a BTN interview following her second 40-point performance of the season.
Her work allowed Iowa to remain unbeaten at home in 12 games this season and avenged a 14-point loss at Michigan State in the Hawkeyes’ Big Ten opener.
"If we’re going to be in the race at the end of the season, we need to continue to take care of business at home and find ways to win games on the road," Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said.
The Hawkeyes took care of the Spartans by maintaining an aggressive approach on offense, attacking the rim early and often.
Initially, that meant feeding the ball to Gustafson, who set an early tone by connecting on her first four shot attempts and nine of her first 12 in a game Iowa led from start to finish.
"We came in wanting to be strong with the ball, playing with a lot of hustle," Gustafson said.
That helped leave the Spartans in foul trouble.
Michigan State’s interior players, leading scorer Jenna Allen and Victoria Gaines, each picked up two quick fouls and sat out most of the first half as the Hawkeyes built a 50-38 halftime advantage.
That helped Iowa shoot 55.6-percent from the field in the first two quarters, knocking down 20-of-36 shots.
"It happens because of all of the time we spend in practice getting ready for the double and triple teams," Gustafson said. "The guards do a good job of getting the ball inside, and the other inside players, we do the same thing. We work a lot of getting the ball where it needs to go, and the high low, it was there for us tonight."
The Hawkeyes played without starting guard Makenzie Meyer, who suffered a knee injury in Sunday’s win at Penn State and watched the game from the bench in street clothes.
Alexis Sevillian started in place of Meyer but picked up two quick fouls, and it was freshman Tomi Taiwo who gave Iowa the lead for good.
She broke a 13-13 tie with a 3-point basket from the left wing with 2 minutes, 28 seconds remaining in the opening quarter, part of a 6-of-13 game by the Hawkeyes from behind the arc.
The Hawkeyes finished with 24 assists on 32 field goals as they won for the seventh time in eight games.
As Gustafson topped 30 points for the eighth time this season by the end of the third quarter, the Spartans finished off the third quarter with a run of six unanswered points.
That kept Michigan State within striking distance, but Tania Davis extended the Hawkeyes’ 67-54 lead with a 3-point basket that was part of a 10-point game by the senior.
With Allen held to a season-low two points, the Spartans (16-6, 6-5 Big Ten) came no closer than 14 points the rest of the game.
The Hawkeyes (18-5, 9-3) return to the road Sunday, visiting Ohio State at 3 p.m.
