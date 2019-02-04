UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Megan Gustafson had 30 points, 11 rebounds and five assists for her 20th double-double this season, and 75th of career, and No. 13 Iowa beat Penn State 81-61 on Sunday.
Gustafson was named the Big Ten player of the week on Monday for the ninth time this season, tying the conference record for weekly awards in a career with 19. She was 13 of 18 from the field against Penn State.
Makenzie Meyer added 18 points for Iowa (17-5, 8-3 Big Ten), which is off to its best start in conference play since the 2014-15 team made a trip to the NCAA Sweet Sixteen. Hannah Stewart grabbed a career-high 14 rebounds for the Hawkeyes, who have won six of their last seven Big Ten games.
Teniya Page scored 17 points and became the sixth player in program history to reach the 2,000-point plateau for Penn State (10-11, 3-7).
Iowa 81, Penn St. 61
IOWA (17-5) — Meg. Gustafson 13-18 4-4 30, Han. Stewart 3-5 0-0 6, Tan. Davis 2-6 2-2 8, Kat. Doyle 5-14 0-4 10, Mak. Meyer 7-10 1-1 18, Log. Cook 0-0 0-0 0, Mon. Czinano 1-3 0-0 2, Ama. Ollinger 1-1 0-0 2, Pau. Valino Ramos 0-0 0-0 0, Zio. Sanders 0-1 0-0 0, Ale. Sevillian 2-5 0-0 5, Tom. Taiwo 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 34-64 7-11 81.
PENN ST. (10-11) — Ali. Smith 7-14 1-2 15, Ama. Carter 4-9 0-0 10, Siy. Frazier 0-7 2-2 2, Kar. Ortiz 4-7 0-0 8, Ten. Page 6-17 4-7 17, Lau. Ebo 2-6 0-1 4, Bex. Wallace 0-0 0-0 0, Kam. McDaniel 1-7 3-4 5, Jai. Travascio-Green 0-4 0-0 0, Totals 24-71 10-16 61.
Iowa 24 24 22 11 — 81
Penn St. 22 9 24 6 — 61
3-point goals — Iowa 6-15 (Tan. Davis 2-5, Kat. Doyle 0-4, Mak. Meyer 3-5, Ale. Sevillian 1-1), Penn St. 3-18 (Ama. Carter 2-6, Siy. Frazier 0-2, Kar. Ortiz 0-1, Ten. Page 1-4, Kam. McDaniel 0-2, Jai. Travascio-Green 0-3). Assists — Iowa 25 (Kat. Doyle 6), Penn St. 11 (Ama. Carter 5). Fouled out — none. Rebounds — Iowa 49 (Han. Stewart 14), Penn St. 34 (Ali. Smith 7). Total fouls — Iowa 16, Penn St. 12. A — 2,815.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.