College volleyball: Former CF prep Brown transfers to Iowa

Former Cedar Falls standout Akacia Brown announced on Twitter that she is transferring from Mississippi State to Iowa to further her volleyball career.

The two-time Mississippi Valley Conference player of the year that led the Tigers to state championships in 2017 and 2019 and a state runner up finish in 2018, appeared in five games this fall for the Bulldogs.

The 6-foot-2 Brown appeared in her first collegiate game against No. 2 Kentucky on Nov. 13 and made her first career start the following day.

She recorded three kills on six attacks in those two matches, playing in five games total. Brown also had six digs and an ace serve.

The Gatorade and IGCA Iowa Volleyball Player of the Year will have three years of eligibility left at Iowa.

“Super excited to announce that I will be transferring to the University of Iowa to continue my academic and volleyball career,” Brown said in a Tweet.

