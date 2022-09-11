College Soccer: WSR's Kenzie Roling relishes chance to play high school teammates

Roling, a former Waverly-Shell Rock star, said there was a little bit of smack talk between her and UNI’s trio of former Go-Hawks—Siri Ott, Macy Smith and Kennedy Rieken.

“I saw them a little bit this summer,” Roling said. “We have been talking on the phone a lot. We were pretty excited to see each other again.”

While Smith took home the best trash talker honors, according to her former teammate, Roling and the Hawkeyes already held a 3-0 lead when she subbed into the game in the 19th minute.

The Hawkeyes scored three more goals with Roling in the game to take a home a 6-0 victory. Following the win, Roling said she enjoyed being back close to home and in an area she had grown up playing ‘a lot of soccer’ in.

“It is pretty exciting,” Roling said. “This area is really familiar for me. Being back here was a lot of déjà vu and a lot of good memories. I was excited to be back.”

Roling joined the Hawkeyes as a highly touted recruited who earned Miss Soccer and Gatorade Player of the Year honors after leading Waverly-Shell Rock to a state title with 76 goals in 2021.

In her first season at Iowa, Roling carved out a role on the Hawkeyes as she started 11 games and scored six goals.

However, she entered her second season nursing a lower body injury which limits her ability to contribute on the pitch.

“Physically, I am little bit behind where I wanted to be,” Roling said. “The biggest part is your confidence and your overall mindset and mentality. That separates you. Going into my sophomore year after facing some adversity has helped a lot and should help me get back on the field full time.”

Roling said she keeps her confidence high despite the injury by remaining positive and focusing on what she can control.

Iowa head coach Dave Dilanni said it shows how important prep programs in the state are to have four players from Waverly-Shell Rock High School share the pitch, Saturday.

“Us having talent in the state of Iowa is going to make us all better,” Dilanni said. “To see the amount of players from the state in all four of our programs successfully playing and doing well and developing within the state’s university is a credit to our future and a credit to our high schools and clubs that are developing them.”