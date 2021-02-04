College men's basketball: Ohio State rallies past Iowa

Justin Ahrens did it to the Iowa basketball team again.
Ahrens busted out for a career-best 29 points against the Hawkeyes in a 2019 game that he entered averaging only 2.1 points per game.
And Thursday night, in a matchup of top-10 teams, he found a way to beat them again.
Ohio State’s 6-foot-6 junior drilled three 3-point field goals in a span of less than two minutes down the stretch and the No. 7-ranked Buckeyes silenced Luka Garza for much of the second half to escape with an 89-85 victory over the No. 8 Hawkeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Ahrens’ late spree gave the Buckeyes (15-4, 9-4 Big Ten) an 88-81 lead going to the final minute and they managed to hold on despite some missed free throws and turnovers.
Iowa’s Jordan Bohannon cut into the lead with two free throws and after Justice Sueing missed a free throw, Jack Nunge scored on a drive to chop Ohio State’s lead to 88-85 with 35 seconds left.
Duane Washington Jr. then made the second of two foul shots with 17.5 seconds to go. Iowa got off three 3-point attempts — by Garza, Nunge and Connor McCaffery — in the frantic final seconds, but all of them were airballs.
As with a loss to Illinois last week, it was a frenetic back-and-forth battle that included 18 lead changes.
It also included some remarkable 3-point shooting as each team made 14 3s in 32 attempts.
It was the third loss in the past four games for the Hawkeyes (13-5, 7-4 Big Ten) and they had leads in the second half of each of those setbacks.
“It wasn’t all horrible,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. “We just played a really good team and we were right there with them. We just need to do better at crunch time.”
Junior Joe Wieskamp said the Hawkeyes continue to make too many of the same mistakes over and over, mostly at the defensive end, and that is costing them in close games.
“We keep talking about it but it has to transfer over to the game more,” he said.
Washington, E.J. Liddell and Kyle Young scored 16 points apiece for Ohio State with Sueing adding 12 points and 11 rebounds.
Nunge and Bohannon shared scoring honors for Iowa with 18 points apiece. Wieskamp added 17 and Garza had 16, but the nation’s leading scorer got the last of his points on a 3-point field goal with 14 minutes, 27 seconds to go.
That gave the Hawkeyes a 61-50 lead but the Buckeyes responded immediately with a 12-2 scoring run that included two 3-pointers by Washington.
“The game was lost when we lost that 11-point lead,” Bohannon said. “It wasn’t lost at the end.”
“We didn’t do good job of stopping their run …” Wieskamp added. “We just played with them instead of putting our foot on the gas at that point.”
Nunge, who sank a career-high four 3-pointers, indicated the Hawkeyes got a little “casual” on defense in that stretch.
“When we get a lead, we’ve got to bury them,” he said.
The score was still tied at 75-75 but then Ahrens took over. The Buckeyes actually made 3s on four straight trips down the floor with Young hitting one in addition to the three by Ahrens, who had not scored previously in the game.
“Ahrens had missed a bunch and then he hit three is a row …” McCaffery said. “You can talk about what we did and what we should have done but at some point you’ve got to give credit to the guys who made them.”
Bohannon said Ahrens and Washington were the two players the Hawkeyes marked in their game plan as guys they could not let loose at the 3-point line. He said it was “not acceptable” that that happened.
“Credit to them. They shot the crap out of it, especially late game …” Wieskamp said. “We’ve just got to do a better job of closing out into their space.”
Ohio State led by as many as eight points in the first half before the Hawkeyes bounced back quickly with a 10-0 run that began with a Bohannon 3 and ended with the first of Nunge’s 3s.
They held a 45-42 halftime lead and executed crisply at the outset of the second half to build the 11-point cushion before things came apart.
“There was a lot of things,”McCaffery said when asked what went wrong. “We weren’t rebounding. Our execution wasn’t as good. We were settling a little bit on offense. We got stretched out a little bit.”
IOWA ITEMS
- Iowa’s next game is Sunday on the road at Indiana. Game time is 11 a.m. with television coverage provided by Fox.
- Sophomore guard CJ Fredrick did not play for Iowa on Thursday because of a lingering lower-leg injury. Fredrick missed last week’s game against Illinois but attempted to play Tuesday against Michigan State. He left the game within the first two minutes and ended up playing only 12 minutes.
- Ohio State’s CJ Walker had made 45 consecutive free throws going into Thursday’s game before missing his first attempt with 11:50 remaining in the contest.
- Jordan Bohannon moved into fifth on the Big Ten’s career 3-point list in the game, passing Illinois’ Cory Bradford. He is now only one behind Shawn Respert and two behind Pete Lisicky on the list.
No. 7 Ohio St. 89, No. 8 Iowa 85
OHIO ST. (15-4) — Ahrens 3-8 0-0 9, Liddell 5-12 5-6 16, Sueing 5-9 0-1 12, Young 5-6 4-4 16, Washington 6-15 1-2 16, Walker 1-5 1-2 3, Key 3-3 2-4 8, Johnson 2-3 0-0 6, Towns 0-2 0-0 0, Brown 1-2 0-0 3, Jallow 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-65 13-19 89.
IOWA (13-5) — Ke.Murray 2-8 1-2 5, Garza 6-13 3-6 16, Bohannon 5-11 4-4 18, C.McCaffery 1-4 0-1 3, Wieskamp 6-14 1-2 17, Nunge 6-12 2-2 18, P.McCaffery 4-4 0-0 8, Toussaint 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-67 11-17 85.
Halftime—Iowa 45-42. 3-Point Goals—Ohio St. 14-32 (Ahrens 3-8, Washington 3-9, Young 2-2, Johnson 2-3, Sueing 2-3, Liddell 1-1, Brown 1-2, Towns 0-2, Walker 0-2), Iowa 14-32 (Nunge 4-7, Bohannon 4-8, Wieskamp 4-8, C.McCaffery 1-3, Garza 1-4, Ke.Murray 0-2). Rebounds—Ohio St. 41 (Sueing 11), Iowa 35 (Wieskamp 10). Assists—Ohio St. 20 (Walker 9), Iowa 20 (Bohannon 6). Total Fouls—Ohio St. 19, Iowa 13.