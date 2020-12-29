College men's basketball: Northwestern has been a B1G surprise

When Big Ten Conference men’s basketball title contenders were thrown out by pundits before the season, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin and Michigan State were frequently mentioned.
Rutgers, Michigan, Ohio State and Indiana received some attention, too.
Northwestern? The Wildcats were pegged to be toward the bottom or at the basement of the league in most prognostications.
But as we hit the final week of December, Northwestern has vaulted to 19th in this week’s Associated Press poll and is in first place in the Big Ten with a 3-0 mark. It has Top 25 wins over Michigan State and Ohio State along with a road victory against Indiana.
No. 10 Iowa (7-2, 1-1) attempts to derail Northwestern’s momentum on tonight when coach Chris Collins’ squad visits Carver-Hawkeye Arena for an 8:07 tip.
“They are playing like they have something to prove,” Iowa junior Joe Wieskamp said. “They didn’t have as good a season last year as they would have hoped, but they have a lot of guys that are playing really well right now, shooting the ball well and you can tell by watching film, they’re connected.
“They want to be a team whose name is mentioned at the top of the league. It is a good test for us.”
Northwestern (6-1) already has equaled last year’s win total in conference play and is off to its best conference start in 53 seasons.
It has increased its scoring output from 64.9 points per game to 85.3. It has six players averaging between 8.3 and 15 per contest. Its defense has limited opponents to 37.8% shooting and under 28% from beyond the arc.
“They’re playing with a chip on their shoulder and you respect that in them,” Iowa’s Connor McCaffery said.
The Wildcats are a year older. They’re also much healthier.
“Last year, we had a bunch of freshmen and young kids that didn’t know what it took to win in the Big Ten,” Collins said. “We threw them into the fire on purpose. We made the decision to go really young and to develop this core, with hopes over time they would get tougher, would get better, would get smarter in game situations and you’re seeing that happen.
“We are more confident and these guys have more belief than they did last year.”
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery could sense Northwestern was on the verge last season despite its record. McCaffery said it starts with Miller Kopp and forward Pete Nance, both who started as freshmen and are now juniors.
Anthony Gaines is back after playing only 11 games last year because of injury. Chase Audige sat out last season after transferring.
“So now (they) have depth on top of what is probably one of the best — forget about point guards — one of the best players in our league in (Boo) Buie,” coach McCaffery said.
This marks the first time in the 180 meetings between the teams that both are ranked in the Top 25.
While Northwestern is surging, Iowa tries to rebound from an overtime loss at Minnesota on Friday, a game in which it led by seven points with less than 45 seconds remaining in regulation.
A lack of defensive consistency has been the theme recently for the Hawkeyes.
Its defense labored throughout the game against top-ranked Gonzaga, was stellar versus Purdue and then had multiple breakdowns late in regulation and in overtime at Minnesota.
“I think the same type of effort we had against (North) Carolina and against Purdue is going to be necessary in this league,” coach McCaffery said.
“We can’t let one mistake become two,” Wieskamp said. “We’ve got to lock in and really correct those mistakes early on in games so it is not affecting us in late-game situations. We’ve got to figure that out on the road and stay locked in on the game plan when things aren’t going our way.”
Moving on
Joe Toussaint has done plenty of good things for the Hawkeyes off the bench this season averaging 5.7 points and 3.3 assists per game. However, two missed free throws at the end of regulation Friday night that likely would have sealed the game left a bitter taste.
“I don’t think anyone expected him to miss both in that scenario,” Connor McCaffery said. “He was really upset with himself.”
During a workout Sunday when the Hawkeyes were shooting free throws, Toussaint made his first two attempts. He turned to Connor McCaffery and said: “That will never happen again.”