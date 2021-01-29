 Skip to main content
College men's basketball: No. 19 Illinois slips past No. 7 Iowa
COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL

College men's basketball: No. 19 Illinois slips past No. 7 Iowa

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Ayo Dosunmu scored 25 points, Trent Frazier had 24 and No. 19 Illinois upset No. 7 Iowa 80-75 on Friday night.

In one of the most entertaining games of the Big Ten season, the teams traded leads for most of the game. Illinois finally took command in the final two minutes but was up by only three points when Iowa’s Jordan Bohannon missed a hurried 3 pointer with 11 seconds left.

The Illini’s Kofi Cockburn was immediately fouled and missed his free throw but grabbed the rebound. Cockburn was fouled again with 2 seconds left and sank both shots to seal the win.

Luka Garza and Joe Wieskamp each had 19 points for Iowa (12-4, 6-3 Big Ten). Garza was called for his third foul early in the second half and spent more than seven minutes on the bench. He was flagged for his fourth with 4 minutes left and the score tied at 69.

Jacob Grandison had 11 points and 10 rebounds for Illinois (11-5, 7-3). Cockburn added nine points and 11 rebounds.

Illinois led 43-41 at the half, thanks to a long 3-pointer by Frazier with 7 seconds left. Neither team led by more than six points in the back-and-forth half.

Dosunmu had 19 points at the midpoint and Garza had 13 for Iowa.

BIG PICTURE

Neither team looked rusty, despite long layoffs. Iowa hadn’t played since losing to unranked Indiana on Jan. 21. Illinois’ last game was Jan. 19, a home victory over Penn State. Both teams had a game postponed in the interim due to COVID-19 protocols.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Iowa will likely drop out of the top 10 after the loss to Indiana and now Illinois. The Illini should edge closer to the top 10 with the win.

No. 19 Illinois 80, No. 7 Iowa 75

IOWA (12-3) -- Ke.Murray 4-9 0-1 8, Garza 9-18 0-1 19, Bohannon 2-6 0-0 6, C.McCaffery 4-9 1-1 11, Wieskamp 6-13 2-2 19, P.McCaffery 0-3 0-0 0, Nunge 2-7 0-0 4, Toussaint 3-5 0-0 6, Perkins 1-2 0-1 2. Totals 31-72 3-6 75.

ILLINOIS (10-5) -- Cockburn 2-7 5-7 9, Dosunmu 11-18 0-0 25, Frazier 8-13 4-4 24, Miller 0-3 0-0 0, Grandison 4-6 2-2 11, Curbelo 3-4 2-2 8, Bezhanishvili 1-5 1-2 3, Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Bosmans-Verdonk 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-58 14-17 80.

Halftime—Illinois 43-41. 3-Point Goals—Iowa 10-25 (Wieskamp 5-7, Bohannon 2-5, C.McCaffery 2-5, Garza 1-3, Nunge 0-2, Ke.Murray 0-3), Illinois 8-19 (Frazier 4-9, Dosunmu 3-3, Grandison 1-3, Williams 0-1, Miller 0-3). Rebounds—Iowa 30 (Ke.Murray 8), Illinois 36 (Cockburn, Grandison 10). Assists—Iowa 17 (Bohannon, C.McCaffery 5), Illinois 15 (Curbelo 8). Total Fouls—Iowa 15, Illinois 14.

