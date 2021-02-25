College men's basketball: Michigan routs Iowa in Top Ten showdown

“I know I’ve got to be better for my team,” Garza said. “For some reason, there was just a lid on the rim for me tonight.”

Michigan became the first team to hold the Hawkeyes under 65 points all season.

The Wolverines led 32-29 at halftime, then went on their run after Dickinson’s third foul. Dickinson returned to cap that run with a layup that made it 50-39.

“Tonight was a battle,” Dickinson said. “I’m still tired after that game.”

Isaiah Livers scored 16 points for the Wolverines. Dickinson added 14 in addition to all his fine defensive work.

“As you see, we didn’t try to double-team,” Livers said. “Game plan was for Hunter to guard him one on one, and for us to stay home to the shooters.”

Michigan was coming off a 92-87 win over No. 4 Ohio State last weekend. This game was more tedious at the start, but the Wolverines never seemed to grow frustrated.

BIG PICTURE