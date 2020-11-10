College men's basketball: McCaffery embraces Iowa's lofty expectations

IOWA CITY — A lot of college basketball coaches, upon learning that their team is ranked fifth in the nation in the preseason poll, might cringe a bit.
They might smile privately, but they would be attempt to temper expectations publicly, pointing out all the potential flaws in their team.
Not Iowa coach Fran McCaffery.
His Hawkeyes were the No. 5 in the Associated Press preseason poll that was released Monday, the highest Iowa has been since the 1955-56 team was No. 4.
It’s the first time the Hawkeyes have been ranked at all going into a season since 2005-06.
And McCaffery, speaking to the media just a few hours later, pretty much gave the idea a great, big bear hug.
“I think you have to embrace it. You have to enjoy it,’’ McCaffery said. “I think (the players) do. But they also understand it and respect it.’’
He pointed out there are at least seven other teams in the AP Top 25 that will be on Iowa’s schedule this season, including No. 1 Gonzaga, No. 7 Wisconsin and No. 8 Illinois. Four other Big Ten teams — Michigan State, Ohio State, Rutgers and Michigan — also made the list.
“We know what’s before us, but I think that’s the fun of it essentially,’’ he added.
McCaffery, entering his 11th year as Iowa’s head coach, said there’s no point in trying to play down expectations that are loftier than anything the Hawkeyes have faced in his lifetime.
“I just think it’s foolish to kind of create any kind of guise that … we’re not going to be as good,’’ he said. “I got this guy hurt, I got that guy hurt, there’s not going to be any crowd, it’s going it be a weird year, the game might get canceled at the last minute.
“You know what? We’re going to show up and play, and we’re going to be ready to play whoever shows up to play against us, and if the game gets canceled, then we’ll prepare to play the next game. It’s going to be a goofy year. It is. But we have a good basketball team. We have really good players. We have character on this team.’’
The Hawkeyes, of course, have a lot more than just character.
They have the reigning Big Ten player of the year in Luka Garza. The 6-foot-11 senior, who also won six different national player of the year awards, was named the preseason Big Ten player of the year earlier Monday.
They have another player who was named to the preseason All-Big Ten team, Muscatine’s Joe Wieskamp.
They have Jordan Bohannon, who missed most of last season because of hip surgery but already is Iowa’s career leader in 3-point field goals and has a chance to also become the career assist leader.
Connor McCaffery led the country in assist-to-turnover ratio, CJ Fredrick led the Big Ten in 3-point field goal percentage, Joe Toussaint had a breakout freshman season, Jack Nunge is back after missing most of last season with a knee injury and Patrick McCaffery appears to finally be healthy and ready to become, in his father’s words, “a major factor.’’
There’s also a crop of five freshman Coach McCaffery said has been very impressive even though there might not be a lot of playing time for them unless injuries and the COVID-19 pandemic significantly thin the ranks.
“I really like our team,’’ McCaffery said. “I like how we sort of handled the pandemic, from last year’s disappointment at the end of the year through the uncertainty, through we’re back to playing, but no, we’re not playing because some guys got sick, now we’re back to school and now there’s a spike.
“I think we’ve got sort of a singular focus on what’s in front of us, and I think our guys have, for the most part, made good decisions off the floor, and that’s absolutely critical. But you would expect that from a mature group, especially guys that have character.’’
McCaffery said it’s too early to project what his starting lineup might be.
He has seven players who have started 19 or more games in their careers. Bohannon has started 102, Garza 87, Wieskamp 66.
The coach said that has made for some very spirited, highly competitive practices so far.
“The good news is we have a lot of different options to look at if we need to,’’ he said. “It starts with our experienced guys, but I think the freshman group, in particular, has been really competitive …
“That only makes you better when guys are challenged every day,’’ he added.
