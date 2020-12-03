College men's basketball: Iowa routs Western Illinois

The 6-foot-11 forward got emotional when asked about what the past week or two has been like.

“Kind of an insane situation,” he said. “I talked to my dad on Friday night and the next morning got the call that nobody wants to get. I had to go home and be strong for my family … To be able to play in a game and have that distraction for a night was really good for my family.

“I knew he was watching,” he said of his father, Dr. Mark Nunge. “It didn’t matter if he was here or not. He was watching.”

Garza used the same word as McCaffery to describe Nunge’s performance: Incredible.

“His strength is so inspiring,” Garza said. “I think that was the biggest thing. We were so excited to be on the court together.”

Garza again carried the Hawkeyes in the first half although he wasn’t quite as efficient as in a 41-point effort against Southern University last week. In that game, he didn’t miss a shot in the first half on his way to scoring 36 points. This time he was a more human 11 for 17 before halftime and had only 30 points at the break.

He now has scored 82 points in the first half in the Hawkeyes’ three games and is averaging a nation-leading 34 points per game.