College men's basketball: Hawkeyes prepare for season of uncertainty

Does he have faith that the season will come off, as planned?

“I have faith there will be an NCAA tournament because that’s where the money comes from,’’ he said.

Bohannon has had an interesting off-season. In addition to rehabbing from his most recent hip surgery (in December) and getting himself into shape, he began a weekly podcast — The Standpoint — that he admitted was intended to “jab at the NCAA.’’

He also has done plenty of jabbing on social media, including a couple of well-aimed memes on Monday following the NCAA tournament announcement.

He even has attempted to unionize the other players in the Big Ten. He revealed Monday that he has had conversations with players on every team in the league, mentioning Michigan State senior Joshua Langford specifically as someone who is supportive of his efforts.

“We talk to each other and they went back to their teams and we have our own player representative from each team, and kind of created out own player association,’’ Bohannon said.