College men's basketball: Garza, Iowa power past Purdue

IOWA CITY — Fran McCaffery wanted to see better defense. Check.
He wanted to see his team do a better job of rebounding, especially at the defensive end of the floor. Check again.
He wanted to see the sort of toughness that is necessary for any team to compete for a championship in the Big Ten Conference. Check No. 3.
The No. 4-ranked Iowa basketball team checked all of the coach’s boxes Tuesday night, displaying a new level of intensity and playing unquestionably its best defense of the season in opening the Big Ten season with a 70-55 victory over Purdue at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Luka Garza finished with 22 points and 9 rebounds and continued to climb Iowa’s career scoring charts, passing Greg Stokes and former Moline star Acie Earl to take over No. 3 on the list. He now trails only Roy Marble and Aaron White.
Joe Wieskamp added 17 points and 9 rebounds, marking the fifth straight game in which he has scored 16 or more points.
But the real story of the night was defense.
“It was by far our best effort on defense and on the glass,’’ McCaffery said. “We had to stay connected and we had to keep the effort and intensity, and we did.’’
McCaffery admitted it might have been one of the Hawkeyes’ most sustained defensive performances in the past several seasons.
“Probably,’’ he said. “We played a really good team that executes. It has shooters and post players. I think the ball pressure was the best it’s been.’’
The Hawkeyes (7-1, 1-0 Big Ten) limited Purdue to 39.7% shooting from the field and held the Boilermakers scoreless for the final 3 minutes, 53 seconds to end a four-game losing streak against the Boilermakers (6-3, 1-1 Big Ten).
Both Garza and Wieskamp admitted their recent failures against Purdue played a role in what happened Tuesday.
“My first two years here they’ve embarrassed us,’’ Wieskamp said. “They’ve outhustled us, destroyed us on the glass every time. So this was a game where we really wanted to send a message. I think we did a good job collectively of getting defensive stops and limiting them to one shot.’’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — In early December, Gonzaga paused all activities because of the coronavirus. The top-ranked Bulldogs had five games canceled due to the shutdown, and hadn’t played a game since Dec. 2 before Saturday’s showdown with No. 3 Iowa.
The victory also eased the memory of a 99-88 loss to No. 1 Gonzaga on Saturday.
McCaffery said that game was filled with uncharacteristic defensive breakdowns.
“I think we learned our lesson from Gonzaga,’’ Wieskamp said. “That was an opportunity and we didn’t take advantage of it … We watched the film, took the criticism and took it to heart.’’
Unlike Iowa’s first seven games, in which the Hawkeyes averaged 98.7 points per game, this was a traditional, knockdown-dragout Big Ten defensive scuffle from the very beginning with both teams experiencing lengthy scoring droughts.
Purdue went scoreless for more than four minutes in the middle of the first half, allowing Iowa to reel off 10 straight points. Garza had a 3-point field goal in the spree and freshman Keegan Murray capped it with a 3 of his own to make it 21-13.
But then the Hawkeyes went 5½ minutes without scoring, allowing Purdue to tie the score.
The Hawkeyes regained control later in the half with the help of 3s by Jordan Bohannon, CJ Fredrick and Garza. They finished the half with a 14-4 binge to take a 37-27 lead into the break.
Garza came out hot to open the second half, hitting a 3 to make it 44-31, but Purdue continually funneled to ball inside to Trevion Williams and got Garza to commit his third foul with 16:34 remaining in the game.
The Hawkeyes managed to maintain their lead with the help of their bench play. Patrick McCaffery nailed a crucial 3 from the left corner and Joe Toussaint twice slipped it inside to Murray for dunks that inflated the Iowa lead to 62-47 with eight minutes to go.
“I thought we got great play off the bench across the board …’’ coach McCaffery said. “The beautiful part of this team is when we go to the bench we get production.’’
The Hawkeyes endured another 4½-minute scoring drought and Purdue trimmed the deficit to 62-55 on Sasha Stefanovic’s 3-pointer from the right corner.
But the Boilermakers never scored again.
Connor McCaffery rebounded his own miss and scored with 3:26 remaining and a minute later Bohannon got the ball to Garza for another 3 to make it 67-55 with 2½ minutes left.
Another Bohannon 3 in the final minute was icing on the cake.
“This is a big win for us, an impressive effort in multiple areas,’’ said Garza, giving much of the credit to Wieskamp for making big plays all night.
“His job on the glass tonight was tremendous,’’ Garza said. “He did a great job the whole game. When he plays that tough and that aggressive, we’re a whole different team.’’
IOWA ITEMS
- Iowa’s next game is Friday at Minnesota. Game time is 7 p.m. with television coverage provided by the Big Ten Network.
- Iowa’s Jordan Bohannon achieved a couple of milestones in Tuesday’s victory. He made three 3-point field goals to give him exactly 300 for his career (a school record) and he also moved up on the Hawkeyes’ career scoring list. He now has 1,365 points, moving him past Bruce King into 19th place.
No. 4 Iowa 70, Purdue 55
PURDUE (6-3) — Gillis 3-5 0-0 7, Williams 7-14 0-1 14, Hunter 2-10 0-0 4, Newman 4-11 0-0 11, Stefanovic 3-7 0-0 8, Thompson 1-2 0-0 3, Ivey 0-4 0-0 0, Edey 1-2 1-2 3, Wheeler 2-3 0-0 5, Morton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-58 1-3 55.
IOWA (7-1) — Garza 7-14 4-6 22, Bohannon 3-8 0-0 9, Fredrick 2-6 0-2 6, C.McCaffery 1-5 0-0 2, Wieskamp 6-13 4-4 17, Nunge 1-5 2-2 4, P.McCaffery 1-1 0-0 3, Ke.Murray 3-3 0-0 7, Toussaint 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-56 10-14 70.
Halftime—Iowa 37-27. 3-Point Goals—Purdue 8-25 (Newman 3-7, Stefanovic 2-6, Gillis 1-2, Thompson 1-2, Wheeler 1-2, Williams 0-1, Ivey 0-2, Hunter 0-3), Iowa 12-34 (Garza 4-8, Bohannon 3-8, Fredrick 2-5, P.McCaffery 1-1, Ke.Murray 1-1, Wieskamp 1-3, C.McCaffery 0-4, Nunge 0-4). Rebounds—Purdue 32 (Williams 9), Iowa 34 (Garza, Wieskamp 9). Assists—Purdue 17 (Hunter 5), Iowa 21 (C.McCaffery 6). Total Fouls—Purdue 16, Iowa 10.