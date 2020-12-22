College men's basketball: Garza, Iowa power past Purdue

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Purdue went scoreless for more than four minutes in the middle of the first half, allowing Iowa to reel off 10 straight points. Garza had a 3-point field goal in the spree and freshman Keegan Murray capped it with a 3 of his own to make it 21-13.

But then the Hawkeyes went 5½ minutes without scoring, allowing Purdue to tie the score.

The Hawkeyes regained control later in the half with the help of 3s by Jordan Bohannon, CJ Fredrick and Garza. They finished the half with a 14-4 binge to take a 37-27 lead into the break.

Garza came out hot to open the second half, hitting a 3 to make it 44-31, but Purdue continually funneled to ball inside to Trevion Williams and got Garza to commit his third foul with 16:34 remaining in the game.

The Hawkeyes managed to maintain their lead with the help of their bench play. Patrick McCaffery nailed a crucial 3 from the left corner and Joe Toussaint twice slipped it inside to Murray for dunks that inflated the Iowa lead to 62-47 with eight minutes to go.

“I thought we got great play off the bench across the board …’’ coach McCaffery said. “The beautiful part of this team is when we go to the bench we get production.’’

+3 Prep of the Week: West's Kuljuhovic models game after Garza WATERLOO – Every day this summer Amar Kuljuhovic got taken to school by his older, bigger pr…