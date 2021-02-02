College men's basketball: Garza hits 2,000 in Iowa victory

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Bohannon made four free throws in the final 15 seconds to clinch the win.

“It’s just great for us to get back in the win column …’’ Garza said. “To be able to close one out when we didn’t even play our best is a huge boost of confidence.’’

He admitted that despite his impressive numbers, even he didn’t play that well.

“We got outrebounded and we missed a ton of free throws, mostly by me,’’ he said. “I missed three or four open layups for no reason and we still came out with the win.’’

Michigan State (8-7, 2-7 Big Ten) led by as much as 11 points in the first half. The Spartans, who shot 20% from 3-point range in their first two games following a 20-day COVID-19 pause, made their first six shots from behind the arc.

One of McCaffery’s players used the word “lackadaisical’’ to describe the way the Hawkeyes were defending the 3-point line but the coach wasn’t sure about that.

“I don’t think it was anything execution wise,’’ McCaffery said. “I just think they were hitting shots.’’

That changed when he went to his bench.