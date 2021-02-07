College men's basketball: Franklin's late shot sends Indiana past No. 8 Iowa

They led by as much as 13 (17-4) in the first half and by 10 (45-35) in the second half but each time allowed Indiana to crawl back into the game.

Fouls played a major role in the Hoosiers’ first-half comeback. McCaffery, as he always does, opted not to use his top players after they pick up two fouls in the first half.

As a result, Garza did not play in the final 12:30 of the half and Connor McCaffery did not play in the last 10:16. Keegan Murray, who again started in place of the injured CJ Fredrick, played only seven minutes in the half and Bohannon also sat out the final minutes of the half.

That allowed the Hoosiers to score the final nine points and take a 33-31 halftime lead.

Coach McCaffery said he never considered putting either Garza or his son back in the game after their second fouls and bristled at reporters who asked about the strategy.

“You guys are unbelievable,’’ he said. “You want me to play the bench so I play the bench because guys are in foul trouble. Then you want me to take them out. How are they ever going to get better? How are they going to improve? It’s a ridiculous question.’’