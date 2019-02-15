IOWA CITY — A five-day break between games couldn’t have come at a better time for the Iowa basketball team.
The Hawkeyes said it took them a few days just to come down from the high of the miraculous comeback they staged to defeat Northwestern on Sunday.
Jordan Bohannon said he needed to turn off his cell phone for about 24 hours because of the number of calls and text messages he was receiving in the wake of his game-winning shot. Tyler Cook admitted it would have been tough to be emotionally ready for another game right away after the Hawkeyes rallied from a 15-point deficit in the last 4½ minutes.
As it is, the 21st-ranked Hawkeyes don’t play again until a 5 p.m. road game Saturday at Rutgers.
“It kind of gave us a chance to rest,’’ Cook said. “We don’t get that too often. It gave us a chance to rest and kind of relax our minds a little bit and then get back to work. We always appreciate some time off.’’
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said it also was good to have a few days off to heal some injuries that his team has been dealing with.
Foremost among them was a concussion suffered by senior Nicholas Baer late in the 80-79 victory over Northwestern. Baer went to his knees in the backcourt and appeared wobbly as he left the court with 3 minutes, 10 seconds remaining. He also appeared to possibly have a trickle of blood coming out of his right ear.
McCaffery said Baer is “proceeding well’’ through the concussion protocol and he thinks there is a chance he will be able to play at Rutgers.
He said if the Hawkeyes had been scheduled for a midweek game, there is no way Baer could have played.
McCaffery added that no one, including Baer, is entirely sure how or when the injury occurred.
“If you can figure it out, let me know,’’ McCaffery said. “We looked at everything. I didn’t see anything. We look at different angles … and we really tried to zero in. When, where. The only collision we saw was going in one direction and he was holding the other side of his face, so I don’t know if he got hit earlier and didn’t realize it.’’
Baer was not made available for interviews Thursday but McCaffery said the former Bettendorf star had no memory of being hit.
Joe Wieskamp also mentioned that he felt fortunate to make it to the end of the game because of a back injury, but McCaffery said the freshman from Muscatine is mostly just “a little sore.
“I think he’ll play,’’ he said, “but again, we’ll see as we get closer to it.’’
Cook said he thinks the Hawkeyes (19-5, 8-5 Big Ten) have done a good job of surviving the grind of the middle of the conference schedule.
“Thankfully, as a team we’re kind of past that and we’re kind of pushing toward the home stretch,’’ he said. “I think a lot of that is take care of your mind, take care of your body and keep your focus on the right things.
“That kind of helps you get through that grind and that rough couple of weeks, the dog days of the later part of the season. I think our team is in a good place right now.’’
