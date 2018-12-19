IOWA CITY — After a few weeks of facing Big Ten opponents and instate rivals in high intensity environments, it would have been understandable if the Iowa basketball team had suffered a major letdown Tuesday night.
With the Iowa students on break and a fairly sparse crowd in attendance, it made for a relatively serene atmosphere inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. But the Hawkeyes didn’t let that affect them too much.
Tyler Cook scored 18 points and Luka Garza added 15 as the 23rd-ranked Hawkeyes took care of business, methodically hammering out a 78-60 victory over Western Carolina at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
The Hawkeyes (9-2) shot 57.1 percent from the field to jump to a 48-29 halftime lead, then did enough in the second half to hold off the Catamounts (3-10).
“I thought we fought …’’ Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. “You can’t look at your phone these days without seeing someone upsetting somebody. You’ve just got to take care of business.’’
Cook, who led Iowa in scoring for the fifth consecutive game, admitted to having lukewarm feelings, especially after the Hawkeyes were outscored in the second half.
“I wouldn’t say I’m disappointed,’’ he said. “There’s just always more that you can do.’’
Western Carolina, which came into the game 343rd (dead last) in the country in turnover margin, contributed to its own demise by turning it over 26 times, by far the most of any Iowa opponent this season. The previous high was 20.
“We did a pretty good job of getting up into them,’’ said Iowa freshman Joe Wieskamp, who added 10 points. “We knew if we did that, we could force a lot of turnovers. But they shot a pretty high percentage when tyhey did get shots up. We need to do a little better job on that.’’
In fact, Western Carolina shot 64.7 percent from the field in the first 20 minutes, 48.8 percent for the game.
“It was a strange game,’’ McCaffery said. “I don’t recall ever going in at halftime and the other team shot 65 percent, 67 percent from 3, and we’re up by 19. I don’t remember it happening before, maybe not in the history of basketball.’’
The Catamounts held their only lead of the game at 10-9 before a 3-point play by Wieskamp put the Hawkeyes on top for good. A 9-0 scoring run capped by a Ryan Kriener 3-point play widened the margin and another 8-0 run that included a 3-point field goal by Jordan Bohannon made it 37-20.
The Catamounts were unable to get much closer in the second half as Cook and Garza combined to score the Hawkeyes’ first 13 points of the half.
They lopped the deficit down to 16 (70-54) on three free throws by Matt Halvorsen with 3 minutes, 57 seconds remaining, but Cook dunked off an assist from Connor McCaffery and Isaiah Moss scored on a drive to help Iowa pull away again.
Gosselin led Western Carolina with 17 points with Halvorsen adding 16. The Catamounts ended up outshooting the Hawkeyes 48.8 percent to 46.9.
The Hawkeyes went into the game shorthanded with sophomore Riley Till in a walking boot and they suffered a few more minor injuries in the contest. Kriener limped off with a sprained ankle and Connor McCaffery was dizzy after a confrontation with 6-foot-7, 265-pound Carlos Dotson. Coach McCaffery didn’t think either injury was serious, however.
The coach was pleased with the way they handled Dotson, holding him to 10 points and eight rebounds.
“He’s a handful ...’’ McCaffery said. “He got off shots but we made him miss. I’ve seen him rip off 12, 14 points in a short period of time.’’
Iowa 78, Western Carolina 60
WESTERN CAROLINA (3-10) — Steger 1-3 0-0 3, Dotson 5-11 0-1 10, Gosselin 5-7 5-6 17, Halvorsen 5-9 4-4 16, Gibson 5-8 0-2 12, Sledd 0-1 0-2 0, Myers 0-1 0-0 0, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, Cottrell 0-1 2-3 2, McMillan 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-43 11-18 60.
IOWA (9-2) — Cook 6-12 6-8 18, Garza 5-9 4-5 15, Moss 3-8 2-2 9, Wieskamp 3-6 3-3 10, Bohannon 1-4 1-2 4, Kriener 2-3 1-1 5, N.Baer 1-2 1-2 4, Dailey 1-3 2-4 4, McCaffery 1-1 7-10 9, Ash 0-1 0-0 0, Hobbs 0-0 0-0 0, M.Baer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-49 27-37 78.
Halftime—Iowa 48-29. 3-point goals—W. Carolina 7-16 (Gibson 2-2, Gosselin 2-4, Halvorsen 2-6, Steger 1-2, Cottrell 0-1, McMillan 0-1), Iowa 5-18 (N.Baer 1-2, Wieskamp 1-3, Garza 1-3, Bohannon 1-3, Moss 1-4, Kriener 0-1, Dailey 0-2). Fouled Out—Dotson. Rebounds—W. Carolina 27 (Dotson 8), Iowa 23 (Garza 6). Assists—W. Carolina 11 (Steger, Halvorsen 3), Iowa 15 (McCaffery 5). Total Fouls—W. Carolina 24, Iowa 13. A—9,642 (15,500).
