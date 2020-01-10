College men's basketball: Hawkeyes don't want to be given any excuses

His absence was obvious Tuesday night when Nebraska trotted out an entirely new defensive strategy against the Hawkeyes, thoroughly engulfing All-American candidate Luka Garza with bodies and daring everyone else to make 3-point shots. The Hawkeyes admittedly were flustered by the Cornhuskers’ tactics, ended up making only 4 of 33 3s and lost 76-70.

Garza and senior forward Ryan Kriener both said they hadn’t seen a defense like that since high school.

“There was a lot of outside noise that kind of made that an excuse for us,’’ said Kriener, who has replaced Fredrick in the starting lineup. “I think for me personally it’s more of a motivator. It’s always about proving other people wrong.’’

The Hawkeyes (10-5, 1-3 Big Ten) previously lost Jack Nunge, Jordan Bohannon and Patrick McCaffery. They are down to only eight healthy scholarship players and that includes former walk-on Riley Till, who has played only 47 minutes all season.

But Garza, who has been battling the flu all week, said that’s part of life in the Big Ten.

“I feel like making excuses means you’re kind of soft,’’ said the junior center, who has led the Big Ten in scoring most of the season.