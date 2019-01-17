STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — With plenty of time left on the shot clock and his team nursing a slight lead late, Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon probably could've been more patient.
His coach is glad he wasn't.
Bohannon stepped back with 36 seconds left and drained his fifth 3-pointer of the night to clinch the No. 23 Hawkeyes' 89-82 win over Penn State on Wednesday night.
"It's a good shot because he took it," Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. "I would've been surprised if he didn't shoot it."
Bohannon finished with 19 points and Luka Garza matched a season-high 22 points and also grabbed 12 rebounds. Ryan Kriener had 15 off the bench for the Hawkeyes (15-3, 4-3 Big Ten), who won their fourth straight and ninth of 10.
Meanwhile, Penn State coach Patrick Chambers was surprised his team didn't defend like it has recently when its last five opponents have failed to eclipse 71 points.
"It's unfortunate that our defense wasn't as good as it's been all season long," Chambers said. "The stats look fantastic but we couldn't get the stops when we needed to."
Josh Reaves and Rasir Bolton scored 16 points apiece for the Nittany Lions (7-11, 0-7), who led for most of the second half and by as many as eight with 11:05 left.
Penn State scored the first eight points, but, the Nittany Lions missed 16 of their next 21 shots, including 10 misses from 3-point range, but still led 45-40 at halftime.
After the teams swapped the lead five times in the final six minutes, Garza put Iowa ahead for good with a free throw that made it 83-82 with 1:36 to play. Bohannon's 3-pointer moments later to put the game out of reach.
"We maintained our composure, got the lead back and got the stops we needed," McCaffery said.
Iowa's not known as a 3-point shooting team and the Hawkeyes had made just 35 percent of their 3-pointers on the season heading into the game. However, they drained 12 of 28 (43 percent) overall aand 9 of 19 in the first half.
COOK SITS OUT: Iowa played its second game this season without starting forward Tyler Cook, who's nursing a sprained ankle suffered against Ohio State.
But the team's leading scorer and rebounder is nearing a return. McCaffery said he's hopeful Cook can return Sunday against Illinois.
"That's the plan," McCaffery said. "You never know with sprained ankles."
Cook missed Iowa's Jan. 9 game with a sore knee.
