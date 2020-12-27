College football: Unusual year ends with Iowa playing in bowl game

One of the most unique years in Iowa football history ends Wednesday in a familiar place, a postseason bowl game.
Both the Hawkeyes and their opponent in the Music City Bowl, Missouri, spent part of the day Saturday practicing in anticipation of the 3 p.m. game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.
Through all of the twists and turns 2020 has presented the Hawkeyes, Iowa earned an opportunity to play in a bowl for the 18th time in the last 20 seasons because of the strength of the program’s foundation.
“If you’re working with the right people, you’ve got a chance for success,’’ coach Kirk Ferentz said earlier this month, echoing sentiments he first expressed in the summer when discussing off-field issues that were front and center at that time.
Two days after former Hawkeye James Daniels commented on social media about racial inequities within the Iowa program, words that began an avalanche of similar sentiments and a summer of change in the Hawkeye program, Ferentz sent a text message to his staff.
It centered on his belief that the Iowa program, from players to coaches to auxiliary staff, was built around good people and that common thread would help the Hawkeyes work through any challenge they faced.
And from March 13 until this past week, there has been no shortage of challenges and ultimately, no shortage of shared success.
“The group of guys we have on this team always look forward and push each other to be better,’’ receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette said. “We came together and kept hammering at the rock, we finally got things going and once that happened, we never looked back.’’
Smith-Marsette sees that as byproduct of how the Iowa program develops its personnel, which Ferentz sees as a result of recruiting the right people in the first place.
“This year has been so different in so many different ways, but we’ve always known if you build around good people, people of good character, you will always give yourselves a chance,’’ Ferentz said.
The Hawkeyes accepted an invitation Sunday to face Missouri in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl, a Dec. 30 game in Nashville, Tenn., Iowa’s 18th bowl appearance in the last 20 years and a rare match-up against an opponent from a neighboring state.
The team that will take a 6-2 record into its bowl match-up against Missouri has never lost sight of that.
The list of obstacles it has dealt with is lengthy.
Iowa had no spring practices in 2020. While other programs had started, the Hawkeyes completed offseason training on March 13.
The university was scheduled to go on spring break the following week and because of the COVID-19 pandemic, had made the decision to go to remote learning when classes resumed in late March.
That effectively ended Iowa’s spring practices before they began.
By the time summer work was scheduled to start, Ferentz and the Hawkeyes were dealing candidly with the questions of racial inequities within the program.
Days after Daniels raised questions, Ferentz was seeking answers.
At a time when there was social unrest on campus following the death of George Floyd, Ferentz was among the listeners at a team meeting filled with raw emotion. The meeting spilled over into two days, with Ferentz saying he had plenty to learn and was willing to do so.
The Iowa coach parted ways with longtime strength and conditioning coordinator Chris Doyle, mentioned by a number of players in their complaints, and longstanding team policies were altered and adapted to better suit today’s student-athletes.
On the field, training opportunities were limited because of the COVID-19 situation and the Big Ten season was in an on-again, off-again state.
Days after fall camp opened, the Big Ten announced on Aug. 11 it was postponing the fall sports season.
Parents of players, including many parents of Iowa players, lobbied the conference to allow their sons to play after other conferences across the country forged ahead with fall football plays.
The Big Ten ultimately agreed to a shortened, delayed season beginning in late October and Ferentz believes that the pressure from parents and the availability of daily rapid antigen testing for the coronavirus salvaged the season.
“That gave us a chance to at least sustain something. The fact that we’ve made it this far is fantastic,’’ Ferentz said. “Appreciate and thankful for that.’’
Since daily testing began on Sept. 30 for Big Ten players, life has been different.
“You talk about the sacrifice our athletes have made,’’ Ferentz said. “What they’ve done is so atypical of what a college kid’s life should be and normally would be. That speaks volumes about the players we get to work with because they’ve been focused, they’ve done their part.’’
Iowa was one of three Big Ten teams – Penn State and Rutgers were the others – to play eight regular-season games as scheduled.
Things didn’t go as the Hawkeyes would have liked early.
A four-point loss at Purdue and a one-point loss to eventual Big Ten West Division winner Northwestern left Iowa 0-2 to open the season.
“After we started 0-2, we had a whole bunch of people talk about us, wondering if all the offseason stuff hit us,’’ defensive end Chauncey Golston said.
The Hawkeyes didn’t quit.
First-year starting quarterback Spencer Petras settled into the controls of a run-oriented attack that complemented a defensive front anchored by Big Ten defensive player of the year Daviyon Nixon and three seniors, Golston, Zach VanValkenburg and Jack Heflin.
Although COVID-19 issues within the Michigan program canceled a Big Ten Champions Week finale at Kinnick Stadium and coronavirus problems within the Iowa program paused practices this past week, the Hawkeyes have reached familiar ground in preparing for a bowl game.
“Things could have gone in a lot of different directions this season, but working together is a strength of this program,’’ Petras said. “We’re all about what we can do in the future, how we can make today better than than yesterday. That’s never changed.’’
Ferentz, whose program has won its last three bowl games, expects that to remain as a hint of normalcy returns to the Hawkeye routine.
“This group has enjoyed each and every chance to go out and compete,’’ Ferentz said. “The camaraderie has been great as has the amount of support for each other. I think all of us feel extremely fortunate we’ve been able to get eight games. We’re not taking one day for granted moving forward.’’