IOWA CITY – Style points have never been the Iowa way.

Grinding out a sixty-minute win is more up the Hawkeyes' alley.

Saturday was an Iowa kind of day.

Western Michigan hit Iowa with multiple big plays early and led for much of the first half before Iowa found its grove.

Behind a huge day from Leshon Williams, No. 25 Iowa rolled to a 41-10 victory over the Broncos Saturday at Kinnick Stadium.

Williams rushed for 145 yards on just 12 carries, and his 25-yard touchdown catch late in the second quarter put Iowa ahead for good.

Additionally, true freshman Kamari Moulton scored a pair of rushing touchdowns as Iowa improved to 3-0 prior to heading to Happy Valley next Saturday for their Big Ten opener against Penn State.

“Obviously it was a slow start for us, and credit goes to Western Michigan, they came in here with a good plan,” Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said. “I was happy with the way our guys responded. It was not the start we were looking for, certainly, but I think they fought through some things.”

The 41 points were the most Iowa for Iowa in 25 games, the Hawkeyes went for 51 against Maryland in 2021.

“It was a football game,” offensive lineman Mason Richman said. “We knew there were some things we needed to work on our side, but these are the kind of games if you go out there and sleepwalk, you aren’t going to be able to handle it. I was really proud of our guys and the way we handled it.

“Defense stepped up, offense stepped up, special teams, everyone did their job today.”

Ground game gets going: With Kaleb Johnson banged up (ankle) and Jaz Patterson also dealing with a minor tweak, Iowa used seven different ball carries not including Cade McNamara.

Iowa finished with 254 rushing yards, the most since it went for 206 against Kent State in 2021.

Moulton and fellow true freshman Terrell Washington Jr. combined for 14 carries and 81 yards.

Moulton said the message from running backs coach Ladell Betts was simple, “We all can eat,” Moulton smiled.

Williams was key to the attack. He saw his first action on Iowa’s third series and immediately broke out runs of 11, 7, 11 and 8. Then his 53-yard run on the Hawkeyes fourth possession set up a 3-yard touchdown pass from Cade McNamara to Diante Vines.

Williams 25-yard touchdown catch with 1:29 to half gave Iowa a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.

Williams gave credit where he felt credit was due.

“They did a great job,” Williams said of the offensive line. “Any of you could have run through those holes. They were dialed in today, and we were clicking. We trusted the plays, trusted the process, trusted the play calls.”

Williams had 127 rushing yards and 25 receiving in the first half setting career highs in both categories. He finished with 12 carries for 145 yards, and he had 172 total yards.

Lachey goes down: Iowa’s leading receiver and preseason all-Big Ten tight end Luke Lachey was hurt late in the first quarter.

The 6-foot-6, 259-pound junior from Columbus Ohio was attempting to catch a pass in the flat as the Hawkeyes were driving in Bronco territory.

It looked like he rolled up on his right ankle. Lachey remained on the ground after contact with a WMU player and trainers immediately rushed to him from the opposite sideline.

After being down for a couple minutes, Lachey was helped to his feet and was helped to the Iowa sideline without putting any weight on his right leg. He was later witnessed walking to the Iowa locker room on crutches.

“It is pretty significant,” Ferentz said. “It is so disappointing. There is not a better guy in our program than Luke Lachey. He is such a good guy so we will keep our fingers crossed.”

Ferentz added they will know more about the extent of Lachey’s injury in 2 to 3 days.

Lachey led Iowa in receiving coming into the game with 10 catches for 131 yards.

Iowa’s top-three tight ends now are Erick All, Steven Stilianos and Addison Ostrenga.

Lightning delay: The game was stopped for 42 minutes in the first quarter after lightning was detected in the area.

Both teams were sent to their respective locker rooms with 5:33 left in the quarter and right after Western Michigan took a 7-0 lead.

It is the second time in two seasons, Iowa has had a weather delay. The Hawkeyes game with Nevada last year also was delayed and did not finish until after midnight.

“We lead the nation in weather delays over the last two years,” Ferentz joked.

Photos: Iowa Hawkeye football vs. Western Michigan, Sept. 16 FBall Iowa vs. W Michigan- 1 FBall Iowa vs. W Michigan- 2 FBall Iowa vs. W Michigan- 3 FBall Iowa vs. W Michigan- 4 FBall Iowa vs. W Michigan- 5 FBall Iowa vs. W Michigan- 6 FBall Iowa vs. W Michigan- 7 FBall Iowa vs. W Michigan- 8 FBall Iowa vs. W Michigan- 9 FBall Iowa vs. W Michigan- 10 FBall Iowa vs. W Michigan- 11 FBall Iowa vs. W Michigan- 12 FBall Iowa vs. W Michigan- 13 FBall Iowa vs. W Michigan- 14 FBall Iowa vs. W Michigan- 15 FBall Iowa vs. W Michigan- 16 FBall Iowa vs. W Michigan- 17 FBall Iowa vs. W Michigan- 18 FBall Iowa vs. W Michigan- 19 FBall Iowa vs. W Michigan- 20 FBall Iowa vs. W Michigan- 21 FBall Iowa vs. W Michigan- 22 FBall Iowa vs. W Michigan- 23 FBall Iowa vs. W Michigan- 24 FBall Iowa vs. W Michigan- 25 FBall Iowa vs. W Michigan- 26 FBall Iowa vs. W Michigan- 27 FBall Iowa vs. W Michigan- 28 FBall Iowa vs. W Michigan- 29 FBall Iowa vs. W Michigan- 30 FBall Iowa vs. W Michigan- 31 FBall Iowa vs. W Michigan- 32 FBall Iowa vs. W Michigan- 33 FBall Iowa vs. W Michigan- 34 FBall Iowa vs. W Michigan- 35 FBall Iowa vs. W Michigan- 36 FBall Iowa vs. W Michigan- 37 FBall Iowa vs. W Michigan- 38 FBall Iowa vs. W Michigan- 39 FBall Iowa vs. W Michigan- 40 FBall Iowa vs. W Michigan- 41 FBall Iowa vs. W Michigan- 42