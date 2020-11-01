College football: Smith-Marsette arrested for OWI

Hours after catching a career-high seven passes in the Iowa football team’s 21-20 loss to Northwestern, senior Ihmir Smith-Marsette was caught by Iowa City Police and arrested on charges of operating while intoxicated.

According to a police report, Smith-Marsette was arrested after a white 2017 Chevrolet Camaro he was driving was pulled over for traveling at 74 miles per hour in a 30 miles-per-hour speed zone on South Riverside Drive in Iowa City.

Smith-Marsette’s vehicle was stopped near the intersection of Riverside Drive and Myrtle Avenue just south of the Iowa campus at 1:27 a.m.

After making contact with Smith-Marsette, the officer observed that Smith “had blood-shot, watery eyes and smelled of alcohol.’’

The report indicated that Smith-Marsette showed multiple signs of impairment on field sobriety tests and admitted to officers that he had been drinking.

The 21-year old registered a blood-alcohol content of 0.130 on a Datamaster test, well above the 0.08-percent limit allowed under Iowa law, resulting in the charge of OWI, first offense.