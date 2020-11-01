 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College football: Smith-Marsette arrested for OWI
0 comments
alert
IOWA FOOTBALL

College football: Smith-Marsette arrested for OWI

{{featured_button_text}}
Smith-Marsette has 3 TDs, Iowa beats USC in Holiday Bowl

Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first half of the Holiday Bowl NCAA college football game against Southern California, Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Orlando Ramirez)

 Orlando Ramirez

Hours after catching a career-high seven passes in the Iowa football team’s 21-20 loss to Northwestern, senior Ihmir Smith-Marsette was caught by Iowa City Police and arrested on charges of operating while intoxicated.

According to a police report, Smith-Marsette was arrested after a white 2017 Chevrolet Camaro he was driving was pulled over for traveling at 74 miles per hour in a 30 miles-per-hour speed zone on South Riverside Drive in Iowa City.

Smith-Marsette’s vehicle was stopped near the intersection of Riverside Drive and Myrtle Avenue just south of the Iowa campus at 1:27 a.m.

After making contact with Smith-Marsette, the officer observed that Smith “had blood-shot, watery eyes and smelled of alcohol.’’

The report indicated that Smith-Marsette showed multiple signs of impairment on field sobriety tests and admitted to officers that he had been drinking.

The 21-year old registered a blood-alcohol content of 0.130 on a Datamaster test, well above the 0.08-percent limit allowed under Iowa law, resulting in the charge of OWI, first offense.

A 6-foot-1, 179-pound wide receiver from Newark, N.J., who is regarded among the top kick returners in the country, Smith-Marsette made the 18th start of his college career on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium.

He caught seven passes for 84 yards in the Hawkeyes’ game against the Wildcats and returned one kickoff 33 yards.

Smith-Marsette led Iowa a year ago with 722 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns and was named as the offensive most valuable player in the Holiday Bowl.

His current career average of 29.5 yards on 49 kick returns ranks first in Big Ten history.

+1 
Ihmir Smith-Marsette

Ihmir Smith-Marsette
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

College football: Hawkeyes appreciating every minute
Iowa

College football: Hawkeyes appreciating every minute

  • Updated

If the Iowa football team needed a reminder of that, the Hawkeyes didn’t have to look any further than Wisconsin on Tuesday to appreciate the opportunity they have this week to work on correcting flaws from a season-opening loss at Purdue.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News