College football: Smith-Marsette arrested for OWI

Hours after catching a career-high seven passes in the Iowa football team’s 21-20 loss to Northwestern, senior Ihmir Smith-Marsette was caught by Iowa City Police and arrested on charges of operating while intoxicated.
According to a police report, Smith-Marsette was arrested after a white 2017 Chevrolet Camaro he was driving was pulled over for traveling at 74 miles per hour in a 30 miles-per-hour speed zone on South Riverside Drive in Iowa City.
Smith-Marsette’s vehicle was stopped near the intersection of Riverside Drive and Myrtle Avenue just south of the Iowa campus at 1:27 a.m.
After making contact with Smith-Marsette, the officer observed that Smith “had blood-shot, watery eyes and smelled of alcohol.’’
The report indicated that Smith-Marsette showed multiple signs of impairment on field sobriety tests and admitted to officers that he had been drinking.
The 21-year old registered a blood-alcohol content of 0.130 on a Datamaster test, well above the 0.08-percent limit allowed under Iowa law, resulting in the charge of OWI, first offense.
A 6-foot-1, 179-pound wide receiver from Newark, N.J., who is regarded among the top kick returners in the country, Smith-Marsette made the 18th start of his college career on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium.
He caught seven passes for 84 yards in the Hawkeyes’ game against the Wildcats and returned one kickoff 33 yards.
Smith-Marsette led Iowa a year ago with 722 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns and was named as the offensive most valuable player in the Holiday Bowl.
His current career average of 29.5 yards on 49 kick returns ranks first in Big Ten history.
